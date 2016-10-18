Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Watch Hocus Pocus at Films on the Field

Posted by City Paper Staff on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 9:06 AM

MUSC Health Stadium invites you to join in for a viewing of a Halloween favorite, Hocus Pocus during Films on the Field on Friday, October 28th. Bring the whole family for a night filled with spooktacular activities, including a costume contest, magic show and a photo booth. Come early to enjoy an array of food trucks and full bar.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the door. Kids six and under receive free admission. Buy now! 
