Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Watch Hocus Pocus at Films on the Field
Posted
by City Paper Staff
on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 9:06 AM
MUSC Health Stadium invites you to join in for a viewing of a Halloween favorite, Hocus Pocus during Films on the Field on Friday, October 28th. Bring the whole family for a night filled with spooktacular activities, including a costume contest, magic show and a photo booth. Come early to enjoy an array of food trucks and full bar.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the door. Kids six and under receive free admission. Buy now!
Tags: Films on the Field, Daniel Island, Friday Night Fun, Freebies, Kids-friendly