Tuesday, September 20, 2016
4 for $40 tickets to the final game at the Charleston Battery this Saturday!
Posted
by City Paper Staff
on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 9:45 AM
The Charleston Battery is offering a special package for locals! Enjoy the last home game of the season with a special promotion of 4 tickets for $40! Bring family and friends and join in for what's sure to be a great night. Stay 'til the end for fireworks - as the Charleston Battery's 2016 season is going out with a bang! Buy now
!
click image
Tags: Charleston Battery, 4 for $40, Daniel Island, Fireworks, Final Game