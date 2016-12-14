December 14, 2016 Arts+Movies » Features

Young S.C. artists can apply for ArtFields Jr. until Feb. 22 

Kid stuff

click to enlarge 385205_358578317573399_60599785_n.jpg
ArtFields, Lake City, S.C.'s annual week-long celebration of the Southeast's arts, has opened its art competition to include works from student artists, grades 1-12.

From now until Feb. 22, 2017, young artists can apply to win up to $500. Artists will be separated into four categories based on grade levels, with placements for first through third place. If you know any aspiring artists, they can apply here.

Next year's ArtFields will take place from April 21-29 in Lake City, where over 400 works of art will be displayed in local venues, from warehouses to restaurants. Head here to learn more.

