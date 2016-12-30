Weekend Roundup: Your ultimate NYE guide 

Happy almost-2017, Charleston. We know, we know, 2016 was a rough year — so here are some ways to forget about all that, at least for one day. We've got family-friendly affairs, all-day shindigs, and loads of fancy parties all over town. Read on for our NYE guide.
*Please note that this list is not comprehensive — for a FULL list of NYE goings-on, check our online calendar. We've also done our best to update sold out events, like the Snyder Grand Ball, the Alley's NYE party, NYE in the Cedar Room, and more.
Family-friendly NYE events
North Charleston's Monkey Joe's hosts a noon year's celebration
for all you early birds. Head there from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for a bubble wrap stomp, music, and a raffle giveaway. ($4-$9).
Head to Marion Square
from 4-10 p.m. for family fun, like a photo booth, karaoke, a bounce castle, and live music.
Folly Beach hosts their flip flop drop
, closing off traffic to Center Street around 11 p.m. Revelers are welcome to celebrate in the street while watching a fireworks show and of course, the flip flop drop.
Bring your family of yoginis to local yoga studies that are hosting NYE classes. Satsang Yoga hosts a meditation and celebration
starting at 8 p.m. ($20/adult, $10/kids under 12).
Holy Cow Yoga
hosts a fun, funky, and festive NYE class starting at 10:30 p.m. ($35/two people, $20/per person).
NYE parties, from big to small
(these are priced from most expensive to least)
Charleston Wonderland
is held at Memminger Auditorium an open bar, multiple DJs, ice carvings, and more, starting at 8:30 p.m. ($185).
The Commodore hosts a black tie masquerade
starting at 9 p.m., featuring champagne, snacks, and live music. ($110).
The Yorktown Countdown
gives you some of the best NYE views in town — it's on a big ol' boat after all. Check out live bands, DJs, and more, starting at 9 p.m. (Tickets start at $100).
Chucktown Countdown, held at the Omar Shrine Temple
features both live bands and DJs, dancers and LED performers, and more, starting at 9 p.m. ($125/VIP, $80/general).
Shem Creek hosts NYE 2017 on the creek,
with a joint party held between Red's Ice House and Tavern & Table. There will be live music, free party favors, and fireworks, starting at 9 p.m. ($90 or $145).
Bay Street Biergarten presents Zirkus Der Garten
at 9 p.m., featuring an open bar — and all kinds of wonderful and wacky characters to celebrate with. ($100).
Head to The Shelter
starting at 8 p.m. for hors d'oeuvres, NYE party favors, and music from DJ Mike Tech. ($60).
Enjoy your NYE with a side of oceanfront views at Tides' celebration,
which includes fireworks, music from DJ Elementz and The Officials, a food buffet, champagne toast, and cash bar. ($60).
Prohibition hosts a NYE party
featuring live jazz, a champagne toast, and more, starting at 7 p.m. ($20).
NYE Dinners
Park Circle hosts a dinner of sorts, but we like to think of it more as a bar crawl
. Start at The Brew Cellar, hit up EVO, and end at Stems & Skins for bites and drinks along the way, starting at 5 p.m. ($75).
For $20.17
you can snag a three-course meal and bottle of champagne at Summerville's Triangle, starting at 5 p.m.
Head to Coda del Pesce
for a four-course prix-fixe menu, with the option of adding wine pairings. ($75, $35/additional wine pairings).
Ring in the New Year
at Crave Kitchen and Cocktails with a NYE menu, campfire oyster roast, and champagne toast. (Prices vary).
The Glass Onion's NYE dinner
features a whole stuffed flounder for two, champagne toast, and more, from 4:30-10 p.m. ($65).
5Church's NYE
dinner a three-course menu, champagne, a DJ, balloon drop, and more, from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. ($70-$100).
Free before 9 or 10 p.m. (or just totally free) NYE parties
Art's Bar & Grill hosts a Southern Fried NYE
featuring live music and free champagne and party favors.
Charleston Beer Works
' party lasts all day — head there to watch some big bowl games. Enjoy live music and a champagne toast at night. ($10/after 9 p.m.)
HoM hosts Seventeen Again
, with spin-the-champagne bottle, ping pong, seven minutes in heaven, and more, from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Ring in the New Year at O-Ku
beginning at 9 p.m. with a DJ and midnight champagne toast. ($10/after 10 p.m.)
My Father's Moustache
features live music from the Stilettos, drink specials, and a champagne toast starting at 10 p.m.
Brewery NYE parties
Local breweries know how to party all day to ring in the New Year. Head to Ghost Monkey
starting at 11 a.m. Live music kicks off at 1 p.m. Starting at noon you can party on Revelry's rooftop
until the sun goes down (and then some).
Live music on NYE
