Weekend Roundup: Wind in our sails 

Round up your friends and family, people. This weekend is looking pretty sweet, and we compiled the best events to keep you busy.
Friday
Check out Doug Stanhope’s comedy
routine, part of Girly Bits Comedy at Burns Alley, show starting at 8 p.m.
Are you a Jimmy Dean fan? Go see Footlight Players
play exploring women reminiscing on their days as Jimmy Dean groupies.
Head over to James Island County Park for the third annual Help a Horse Day
, where you can participate in a silent auction, eat and drink from yummy food trucks, and see some entertainment, all for a good cause.
Make your own mala meditation beads as part of Malas and Mantras
with Mimi Rose, 5:45 p.m. at Urban Flow Yoga.
The Black Jacket Symphony
will be performing hits from Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album, 7 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall.
The first Charleston Civil Rights Film Fest kicks off at American Theater, with documentaries and shorts
exploring the history of racism in America.
You can check out the work of the South Carolina Watermedia Society
, where you can view statewide visual artwork utilizing watercolor and acrylic paints.
Watch the Charleston RiverDogs
take on Asheville at 7:05 p.m., and after the game, stick around for some Friday fireworks.
Saturday
It’s the Charleston Outdoor Festival
over in James Island, where you can participate in a variety of outdoorsy fun, including water sports, stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing, and tons more.
Help Celebrate Earth Day with Comics, Creators, and the Earth, where there will be gaming, artists, and vendors to help appreciate Charleston’s best comics and creators
.
Charleston Music Hall hosts the Banff Mountain Film Festival
, with adrenaline filled films exploring culture, sports and environmental topics, fest starting at 7 p.m.
Check out Charleston Home + Design’s Outdoor Living Festival
, with vendors, “backyard style” grilled food, a craft beer festival, and live music.
Take the kids over to the Carnival Spectacular!
event at the Children’s Museum, with activities, games, food, music, entertainment, and overall fun, sure to keep the kids (and you) busy.
Head over to Charleston Harbor to watch CofC’s sailing team compete in Sperry’s Charleston Race Week
, starting at 5 p.m.
The Jacksonian
opens today at the Threshold Repertory Theatre, following the story of a respectable dentist’s arrival at a motel on the night of a murder.
Lowcountry Strawberry Festival
is back, so bring your appetite for tons of strawberries, along with K-9 flight demonstrations, pie-eating contests, carnival rides, and even a petting zoo.
Sunday
Join DIG in the Park for their Rage Against Hunger Fundraiser
, with live music, local artists, and a silent auction to help raise money for food distribution in the Lowcountry.
PURE Theatre is hosting an author talk by the Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God
, where he will be discussing his new book Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It, starting at 12 p.m.
Check out the What Matters Most
creative arts festival over in Mt. Pleasant, with live performances from Marcus Amaker, Regi Carpenter, and Beth Nielsen Chapman, exploring living life to the fullest.
Speaking of creative arts, grab the kids and head to the third annual Lowcountry Kids Expo & Craft Fair
, with face painting, characters and stage shows, activity zones, and more.
If you’re in the mood for some jazz, look no further than the third Spring Jazz Jam at Republic, with some of Charleston’s best jazz musicians
performing a freestyle show.
Explore the landscape paintings of Brett Scheifflee
at Robert Lange Studios, with contemporary works on display from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.