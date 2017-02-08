Weekend Roundup: Wild thing, you make our hearts sing 

It’s starting to warm up, just in time for some of the best events of this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even find a valentine at one of them. And for our full list of Valentine's events, head here.
Friday
The Gibbes museum’s annual winter party returns with Graffiti in the Garden
, where you can eat, drink, and dance to NYC’s Dj Wolfe, all while watching a professional graffiti artist paint a mural in real time.
The Children’s Museum is hosting another of their awesome Free Family Fridays,
where you can gain free admission to the museum for the whole family, along with games, crafts, a free book, and passes for future admission.
Head to the opening of Charleston’s newest art gallery, Beresford Studios, presenting Birdcage, works by Chambers Austelle.
Devil’s Backbone Brewery of Virginia
is launching its brews at Bohemian Bull at 10 p.m., with a truly rocking party featuring giveaways, beer samples, and live music.
DB isn't the only beer launching in town. Head to Home Team BBQ
downtown for the Yazoo launch party at 9 p.m.
It’s always a good time with Palmetto Brewing Company’s loading dock series, this week featuring jams by Universal Sigh.
The performance of The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
is almost gone, so check out the Wild West romance while you can.
Check out South Carolina Ballet's Beauty & The Beast
at Sottile Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Do you love pizza? We do too. And so does The Daily, which hosts La Morra Pizzeria
pop-ups through Feb. 25 from 6-10 p.m.
Tonight Purple Buffalo hosts the first full moon market featuring local artisans and musicians starting at 5 p.m.
Saturday
Last day to check out The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence, a super popular performance following adventures of Sherlock’s trusty sidekick.
Irish? Pretending to be?
Head to the Lowcountry Irish Festival to celebrate Irish and Celtic heritage with food, drinking, dancing, and traditional tunes.
Strip down to your skivvies and run to Folly Beach for the Cupid’s Undie Run
at Loggerhead’s to help raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The run is at 2 p.m. but the party starts before then.
Start gearing up for V-Day with Not Your Typical Love Story,
a group art show representing artist’s differing views on love.
RIP City celebrates its 2 year anniversary
with the RIP City Comedy Show, including comedy routines, music, characters, and puppetry.
Firefly Distillery will host Cork Shuckin’ Festival,
a family-friendly oyster roast with $12 oyster buckets, a bloody mary bar, beer from Low Tide brewing, a bounce castle, and delicious local food and live music.
Johns Island Farmers Market, Charleston’s only year round farmers market
, continues with over 50 artisans and vendors.
Dallas Baker & Friends
will play bluegrass music starting at 6 p.m., at Pour House.
Sunday
Fleet Landing holds its annual FleetFest, where you can find lots of fresh seafood including an oyster roast, music, food, and fun.
The weather is warming up just in time for Second Sunday
again, which means King St. closes down and you can walk around to look at all of your favorite restaurants and stores.
Catch the Charleston Stingrays
take on the Orlando Solar Bears at the N. Charleston Coliseum at 3 p.m.
Swing dance the night away at Prohibition, starting at 6:30 p.m., with music from the V-Tones
.
Take a musical journey through the 1960’s with Bandstand
, to see through the eyes of the cameras from American Bandstands during the Civil Rights movement.
Them Oh’s with Teen Divorce
will be rocking out the Tin Roof starting at 9 p.m.
Bring ya boo to the aquarium this week for $5 off admission tickets,
and check out some cool fishes and critters.
Florence Crittendon Home hosts their fifth annual oyster roast
and chili cook off at Lowndes Grove from 2-5 p.m.