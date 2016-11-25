Weekend Roundup: Three cheers for Small Business Saturday 

Happy Black Friday, y'all. If you're like us you're far, far away from the hustle and bustle of all things "one day sale only," trying desperately to figure out where you can grab a drink tonight. And if you're shopping 'til you drop — more power to ya. When it comes to shopping, we're big fans of Shop Small Saturday, so be on the lookout for ways to buy local tomorrow. Until then: here's the weekend roundup.
Friday
Head to Woolfe Street Theater to see My Fair Lady
, performed by Village Repertory Co. at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. Read our theater critic, Maura Hogan's review here.
The Goo Goo Dolls
perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center tonight at 6:30 p.m.
It's a Motown Christmas
at the Charleston Music Hall tonight starting at 8 p.m.
Shrimp City Slim and Laura Jane Vincent perform starting at 6 p.m. tonight at Palmetto Brewing Co.'s Loading Dock series.
The South Carolina Aquarium unveils its BricksALIVE lego
exhibition today. Free with admission.
The Powder Magazine Museum
is hosting a colonial sidewalk sale from all day until 4 p.m. Bonnets and tomahawks on discount? That's our kind of Black Friday.
Take a break from shopping at Bay Street Biergarten's Black Friday Bier Brunch
, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be beer and liquor specials all day long.
34 West Theater Co. puts on a Groovy Kinda Christmas
tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Southern Gallery presents 99 Problems (But A Print Ain't One)
tonight from 7-10 p.m. The prints will be on display (and for sale!) until Dec. 23. Read more about the exhibition here.
Get in the holiday spirit with the Gin Joint's holiday-themed pop-up bar, Miracle
, open now through Christmas Eve.
Saturday
Remember that thing about shop small Saturday? You can start by heading to the Marion Square Farmers market
from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. While you're there, consider donating a gently used or new kids' coat or new kids' toy to Tricounty Ministries. There will be donation bins
set up next to the jump castles.
West Ashley's Fabulon hosts a makers' market
featuring paintings, vintage clothing, woodworking, and more from noon-4 p.m.
The Charleston Performing Arts Center presents Holiday Cabaret
at 8 p.m. tonight.
Give back at the Clemson vs. Gamecock blood drive
, held at Low Country Harley Davidson from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Charleston Flower Market
on Maybank Hwy. hosts a holiday market every Saturday now through Dec. 24, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Watch the Stingrays
take on the Admirals at 7:05 p.m. and remember to bring a teddy bear to the game to donate to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.
Big Something and Emma's Lounge
take the stage at the Pour House tonight at 9:30 p.m.
Nameless Numberhead
and Friends perform sketch comedy, improv, and more, at Theatre 99 at 10 p.m.
Hubris and Action City Blackout
play at the Tin Roof at 9 p.m.
All aboard the Carolina Queen
for a holiday dinner cruise starting at 7 p.m.
Sunday
Get downward on the deck
at 10 a.m. and then stick around for the Sunday Brunch
Farmers Market, held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. behind the Charleston Pour House.
Opt outside with Coastal Expeditions' Bulls Island's multi-sport tour where you can paddle and hike through Cape Romain.
PULP Gallery hosts their weekly Sunday night flick at 7 p.m. for a $5 donation. Catch King's Row
, a 1942 melodrama.
Celadon's Sunday Flea
, held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., features food trucks, face-painting, and, of course, locally made goods for sale.
Take part in a community yoga class
at Holy Cow Yoga at 6:30 p.m.
There's no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by checking out Belmond Charleston Place's holiday train display
, up now through January.
Swing dance
at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.
Darius Ruckus
plays their folk-soul, alt-country at The Barrel at 5 p.m.
Shop vintage goods at Red Rose Vintage
's airstream during the Brunch + Vintage pop-up outside of Tattooed Moose, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Get down to some smooth jazz with musician Richard Cavallo
, playing at How Art Thou? Cafe at 7 p.m.