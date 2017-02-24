Weekend Roundup: Tastes like beer 

click to enlarge
Whoa, it is SO nice outside. And it will be this weekend, too. Thank goodness, because we found so many fun things to do this weekend, it will be impossible for you not to go out and get your fun on.
Friday
We kind of guessed that today wasn't going to be "the coldest of the year." Don't worry though, Affordabike and Charleston Moves still hold their Coldest Day of the Year
ride and film screening at 5:30 p.m.
Happy birthday to The Fringe podcast
. A fun birthday party will be held at the Upper Deck Tavern, with DJs, brand new music from local musicians, party favors and a photo booth. Wear your best thrift store couture, and help them celebrate with cake and a good time.
The Art Mecca of Charleston hosts exhibit Reclaimed Memories
from 6:30-8:30 p.m., featuring artists' works that honor the power of nature and the past. Live music and drinks will be served at this opening.
Charleston Music Hall presents the newest portion of their “Women &” series, with Women & The Rolling Stones
. From 7-10 p.m. you can enjoy musical interpretations of famous songs by the hit band by local women musicians.
Head over to Dock Street Theatre to catch Peter and the Starcatcher,
an imaginative play representing the story of Peter Pan like never before. Read our review here.
David Landeo and band hold their CD release party at The Windjammer
, starting at 9 p.m.
Royal American
is having their sixth annual Mardi Gras Party at 9 p.m., with authentic New Orleans brass band, party favors, masks, and beads.
It’s opening night at Woolfe St Playhouse, with their newest performance The Father
, a constantly misleading thriller exploring the mind of a man who’s not really sure who he is.
Music Farm hosts the See Water album release
show with Treehouse, Of Good Nature, and Whitehall, at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
It's not too late to get tickets to Brewvival
, held at COAST starting at noon tomorrow.
Today is the last day to peep the artistry of the Goose Creek Artists Guild
, with exhibits of various media forms and awards for a multitude of categories.
Threshold Rep Theatre puts on the performance of Uncle Vanya
, a dark comedy with a contemporary take starting at 7:30 p.m. Read our preview of the play here.
Folly Gras
is back for another enjoyable parade and festival, with live music, food booths, vendors, and plenty of kid’s activities. (PS: The Green Room will host a Masquerade-style after party
).
Charleston Museum hosts their annual oyster roast
at Dill Sanctuary, where you can enjoy fresh oysters, barbecue from Sticky Fingers, and sweet treats from Diggity Doughnuts.
Speaking of oyster roasts
, Fuel is hosting one too, from 1-5 p.m.
Famous country star Miranda Lambert
comes to the North Charleston Coliseum, with guests Old Dominion and Aubrie Sellers.
It’s the 12th Annual LifePoint race, with a 5k, 10k, Fun Run and Walk, and a Kid’s Zone, a fun race day
for the family that also helps raise money for a good cause.
It’s the 13th annual Mardi Crawl
at Shem Creek, a crawl featuring interactive games, food, drinks, live music from Dave Landeo and Three Sheets Island Band, and more.
Pork and Pearls
is having an oyster and pig roast with live music and as much as you can eat, including a bounce castle and a petting zoo for the kiddos.
Johns Island farmer’s market is still going strong
from 10 a.m. -2 p.m., with local vendors and artisans providing something for everyone.
In the mood for some Mexican? Mex 1 is hosting their Brazil Bash, with entertainment from Charleston Capoeira group and Batida 55, with lots of libations and a raffle for a sweet surfboard, too.
Get your fill of Major League Soccer at MUSC Health Stadium with Carolina Challenge Cup
games at 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Sunday
Musical Ain’t Misbehavin
celebrates the jazz age at Midtown Theatre, with songs to transport you back to the golden age.
Charleston’s premiere pop culture and comic book event
goes all weekend, with over 125 tables of comics, original drawings, toys, posters, and attractions for all ages and fandoms, starting at 10 a.m.
Animals. In costumes. Mardi Gras PAWrade
at the county park will have these and more, with an adorable day including a MardiGras king and queen and lots of fluffy friends.
Sierra Club hosts its oyster roast
at Bowen’s Island, oysters, chili, hot dogs, and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, along with an auction and live music from Lime and the Coconuts.
More oyster roasts? Fine with us. Head to the Fellowship Society in North Charleston at noon for the 17th annual Nascar oyster roast
, with proceeds benefiting Camp Happy Days.
And anotha one: Home Team West Ashley's oyster roast and pig pickin'
kicks off at 1:30 p.m.
Go jam out to the classic rock of Foreigner
at 6:30 p.m. at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
It’s the last day to peep the Wildlife Art Exhibit
at the Grand Bohemian, with sculpture, photography, and paintings of some wild scenes and animals.
Circular Congregational Church hosts Charleston's Oh Happy Day Gospel concert
at 5 p.m.