Weekend Roundup: Stuff your face with all these events 

To distract yourself from the aftermath of the election, and while you’re wondering just what the heck is going to happen next, head to these fun-filled events. Oh, and bring a jacket.
Friday
Hang out with former Brave’s baseball player Tom Glavine at the 13th Annual Hot Stove Banquet.
Charleston Wedding Week continues with a classy pop-up party
at the Cedar Room Cigar factory starting at 6 p.m.
If you haven’t seen it yet, catch The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence
at PURE Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Fourth Fridays of Yoga House Charleston
returns with fare provided by local breweries and restaurants.
The Charleston Home & Design Show
kicks off at the Gaillard, where you can find everything you need to update or remodel your home.
Charleston Music Hall hosts Charleston
: LIVE with hip-hop artists Anfernee Robinson, Walter Brown, and Benjamin Starr at 9 p.m.
Paradise Road, a photography series
tracking adventures throughout the country, premieres at The Southern from 7-10 p.m.
Y'all, the Beach Boys play tonight. And we think that's pretty cool
. Head to the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.
Catch The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
at Woolfe Street Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow.
Grace Joyner and Gold Light play indie pop and rock 'n' roll at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl
at 8 p.m. — fo free.
The Purple Buffalo hosts the Sip + Swerve mixtape release party with hip-hop and country rap
at 10 p.m.
The Palmetto Loading Dock series
kicks off at 6 p.m. with music from Little Stranger, The Norm, and Local Honey.
Saturday
You can finally grab your food fix from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for Taste of Folly
, featuring carnival games, a hot dog eating contest, kids activities, food and art vendors, and live music, fun for the whole family.
The Gibbes Museum of Art
hosts the opening of art by Wes Fraser, featuring landscape and atmospheric paintings from around the U.S.
Snag some food deals for Persimmon's fourth birthday
from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. where you can get $2 off custards and sandwiches.
Dress up the princes and princesses for crafts, music, and battling dragons at the Fairytale Ball hosted by Charleston County Library
, starting at 11 a.m.
Help benefit Camp Happy Days at the always delicious Bo Roast & Chili Cook-off
on James Island from 12-6 p.m.
Still not full of oysters? At 4 p.m. go to the FT Stack Memorial Oyster
Roast to eat great food and listen to live music.
North Charleston POPS! series presents Big Band Blast, with tributes to Duke Ellington and Lawrence Welk, along with laughs from Victor Borge at 7 p.m.
The Pour House’s Deck series continues with Jeffrey Rama Cohen
Band at 6:30 p.m.
Stick around for PoHo's hip-hop dance
party with Ryatt Fienix, Damn Skippy, Savage Souls, and more, at 9 p.m.
The 4th Food Truck Festival
is back, bringing you over 30 food trucks, including beer, wine, a retail section, and live music from local bands Red Cedar Review and The Broadcast.
The Tin Roof hosts a Dolly Parton
look-a-like contest from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. to raise money for victims of last year's Gatlinburg wildfires.
Sunday
Catch the 2 p.m. matinee of Buzzer
at Chapel Theatre, the latest comedic drama from College of Charleston.
The 34th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival
returns with over 80,000 pounds of oysters, including food from local food trucks and restaurants, and plenty of beer.
Join PURE Theatre
for their Experience party from 3-6:30 p.m., where there will be a live auction of hand-picked experiences, live music, and local food favorites provided by some of your favorite Charleston eateries.
6:30 p.m. swing dancing
at Prohibition, with music by the V-Tones, is always a good move.
Sunflowers and Sin plays at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill
, with american and folk music at 3 p.m.
Mac and Cheese please!
Tin Roof hosts a Mac N Chz Cook off from 1-5 p.m. With over 20 competitors, there’s sure to be some good mac to snack on.