Weekend Roundup: Spring, is that you? 

It's Friday. It's really warm outside. The sun is shining and a packed weekend awaits. Get out there and enjoy it, Charleston.
Friday
West Ashley's Fabulon presents its latest exhibit, 53, 63, 73
, works from older artists, from 5-8 p.m.
Check out Threshold Rep's newest production, Mine,
which plays at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Head to the Tin Roof
to listen to hip-hop, analog electro, and experimental music from Bass Ghost, Marcus Amaker, Jonathan Brown, and A5ylum.
Jam to some free sultry rock at The Mill at 10 p.m. from Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands.
Catch French flick, Les Saisons,
at the MUSC Basic Science Auditorium at 7 p.m.
The Groundhog Day
concert is always a blast — head to the Charleston Music Hall at 8 p.m.
You can still check out Gwynn's of Mt. Pleasant's
Lafayette 148 Spring 2017 trunk show, until 7 p.m. The show will also be up tomorrow from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Palmetto Brewery
's Loading Dock series kicks off at 6 p.m. with live music from Kelly Cheats and Jump Castle Riot, and food available for purchase from Graze Restaurant.
Saturday
Wake up and get your marathon on: It's the seventh annual Charleston marathon
starting at 8 a.m. The route heads North on King St. and is always fun to watch.
Low Country Harley Davidson hosts the Charleston H.O.G.
oyster roast from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
You can get your fill of Southern Fried Chicken
at the appropriately named challenge held at the Grove at Patriots Point from 1-6 p.m.
Catch a free concert, Healing: The Promise of Martin Luther King's
Legacy, at North Charleston's St. Matthew Baptist Church at 5 p.m.
Harriet's Return
, a one-woman play from Karen Jones Meadows, will be performed at the Dock Street Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Get your comedy fill at Theatre 99 at 10 p.m. from Jason Groce, with his show, Amazing Groce
(how sweet the sound).
Charleston Music Hall presents the Black Jacket Symphony
, featuring Queen covers, starting at 8 p.m.
Nick & Dave's Excellent
Adventure plays acoustic music at Rita's at 7 p.m.
The third annual Coast records winter jam
features music from Tyler Boone, Chris Wilcox, Tom Mackell, and more at 8 p.m. at the Music Farm.
Justin Willman
brings comedy and magic to Sottile Theatre at 8 p.m.
Sunday
Relax your way into Sunday with a zen meditation group
at Holy Cow Yoga, starting at 7:45 a.m.
Holy City Brewing hosts Bendy Brewski
Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., which includes yoga and a flight of beer.
Summerville's Flowertown Theater
presents All in the Timing at 3 p.m.
Listen to some funk music from Lettuce w/ Jaw Gems
at the Music Farm at 9 p.m.
Darius Ruckus
plays folk-soul and alt-country music at the Barrel at 5 p.m.