Weekend Roundup: Spring, is that you? 

Events for the weekend of Jan. 13-15

It's Friday. It's really warm outside. The sun is shining and a packed weekend awaits. Get out there and enjoy it, Charleston.

Friday

West Ashley's Fabulon presents its latest exhibit, 53, 63, 73, works from older artists, from 5-8 p.m.

Check out Threshold Rep's newest production, Mine, which plays at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Head to the Tin Roof to listen to hip-hop, analog electro, and experimental music from Bass Ghost, Marcus Amaker, Jonathan Brown, and A5ylum.

Jam to some free sultry rock at The Mill at 10 p.m. from Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands.

Catch French flick, Les Saisons, at the MUSC Basic Science Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The Groundhog Day concert is always a blast — head to the Charleston Music Hall at 8 p.m.

You can still check out Gwynn's of Mt. Pleasant's Lafayette 148 Spring 2017 trunk show, until 7 p.m. The show will also be up tomorrow from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Palmetto Brewery's Loading Dock series kicks off at 6 p.m. with live music from Kelly Cheats and Jump Castle Riot, and food available for purchase from Graze Restaurant.

Saturday

Wake up and get your marathon on: It's the seventh annual Charleston marathon starting at 8 a.m. The route heads North on King St. and is always fun to watch.

Low Country Harley Davidson hosts the Charleston H.O.G. oyster roast from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

You can get your fill of Southern Fried Chicken at the appropriately named challenge held at the Grove at Patriots Point from 1-6 p.m.

Catch a free concert, Healing: The Promise of Martin Luther King's Legacy, at North Charleston's St. Matthew Baptist Church at 5 p.m.

Harriet's Return, a one-woman play from Karen Jones Meadows, will be performed at the Dock Street Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Get your comedy fill at Theatre 99 at 10 p.m. from Jason Groce, with his show, Amazing Groce (how sweet the sound).

Charleston Music Hall presents the Black Jacket Symphony, featuring Queen covers, starting at 8 p.m.

Nick & Dave's Excellent Adventure plays acoustic music at Rita's at 7 p.m.

The third annual Coast records winter jam features music from Tyler Boone, Chris Wilcox, Tom Mackell, and more at 8 p.m. at the Music Farm.

Justin Willman brings comedy and magic to Sottile Theatre at 8 p.m.

Sunday

Relax your way into Sunday with a zen meditation group at Holy Cow Yoga, starting at 7:45 a.m.

Holy City Brewing hosts Bendy Brewski Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., which includes yoga and a flight of beer.

Summerville's Flowertown Theater presents All in the Timing at 3 p.m.

Listen to some funk music from Lettuce w/ Jaw Gems at the Music Farm at 9 p.m.

Darius Ruckus plays folk-soul and alt-country music at the Barrel at 5 p.m.


