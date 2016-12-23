Weekend Roundup: Santa Claus is comin' to town 

Happy almost Christmas (and also Hanukkah and Kwanzaa), Charleston. Catch last minute holiday performances and live music this weekend, and swing by local restaurants for holiday dinners and brunches. We added Monday to this week's roundup, just because we know how nice it feels to get out and have some fun even once Christmas is over. See ya next week for a NYE roundup. Huzzah!
Friday
The last night of PURE Theatre's Underneath the Lintel
is tonight at 7:30 p.m. Read our review of it here.
It's also the last night to catch Charleston Performing Arts Center's Holiday Cabaret
at 8 p.m.
Holiday cheer keeps on keepin' on at the Charleston Music Hall's 21st annual Charleston Christmas Special
, at 7 p.m.
The Have Nots! get rowdy at their annual holiday show
at Theatre 99 at 8 p.m. Stick around for Andy Livengood's The Christmas Will be Televised
at 10 p.m.
We a love a good irreverent holiday classic. Woolfe Street gives us just that with The Santaland Diaries
at 7:30 p.m. Read our preview of the show here.
The Reckoning performs Grateful Dead covers
at the Pour House at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday Sessions
holiday jam kicks off at the Surf Bar with, you guessed it, holiday music.
Vinyl Countdown's anniversary party
with George Hertz and Hunter Park is at 4 p.m.
Two Blokes Brewing hosts lobster, beer, and holiday cheer
from 5-8 p.m., featuring food from the Immortal Lobster food truck.
Palmetto Brewing's Loading Dock series
starts at 6 p.m. and features live music from Whitt Burn and Steamroller, the Orange Doors, and Average Savage.
Saturday
Start your Christmas Eve with a big 'ol brunch
at The Glass Onion from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Head to Coda del Pesce
or Trattoria Luca
for the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a traditional Italian-American Christmas Eve seafood dinner. Both restaurants have two seatings at 6 and 8 p.m.
Le Farfalle joins in the Seven Fishes fun
with their feast, held from 5:30-11 p.m.
Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at Mynt's
Eight Crazy Nights at 9 p.m.
Dave Grunstra
plays his jams at 7 p.m. at Rita's Seaside Grille.
Head to Trayce's Too at 9:30 p.m. for jams from Randy Kemper.
Sunday
Happy Christmas! There's not too much going on today — spend time with friends and family. You can catch a free yoga class
at Urban Flow Yoga at 1 p.m. Head to James Island County Park's Holiday Festival of Lights
, from 5:30-10 p.m.
Monday
Sweat off all that holiday food at Holy Cow Yoga's Sweat & Soul
, a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m.
The Kwanzaa Kinara
Lighting takes place in Marion Square at 5 p.m.
Rock out to the Curls with Southern Femisphere
at the Tin Roof at 10 p.m.
Jam to Dallas Baker & Friends trio
at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 4:20 p.m.