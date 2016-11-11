Weekend Roundup: Post election distractions 

What a time to be alive. Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States on Tuesday. There are protests (or riots, depending on your perspective) happening in about a dozen cities nationwide. Whether you’re quietly weeping into your drink or celebrating with open arms, let’s come together and have a kickass weekend.
Friday
Soothe your soul with some spectacular art. The Realm of the Spirit
, 35 of Solomon Guggenheim’s most breathtaking pieces of modern art, is showing at the Gibbes Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m today and tomorrow. The museum is also open on Sundays, from 1-5 p.m. Admission is $12, $10 for students and military.
Calling all nasty women
. If you can handle some more drama with a strong female lead, head to the Terrace Theater at 7 p.m. for Certain Women, starring Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, and Laura Dern. $10.50 for adults, $8 for students, military, and seniors.
Sometimes you just have to bust a move. Hit up the Ballroom Dance Club
on Ashley Hall Road at 7:30 p.m. for for a group lesson, followed by general dancing. Tickets are $8.
Some people like ballroom dancing, others want something a little more...groovy. Head over to The Alley
at 9 p.m. for their annual anniversary party. The theme this year is Studio 300 and you can expect jungle-themed shenanigans with Tarzan and Jane, tiki bars, a DJ, free bowling, and more. Admission is $75.
Get into some trance dance with ecstatic dance
, held at St. Julian Devine community center from 7-9 p.m. Entry is $15.
It's the opening night of James Island County Park's Holiday Festival of Lights
and veterans get $5 off entry.
Freehouse Brewery
celebrates three years with live music, food trucks, and more, from 4-7 p.m.
Head to The Daily for a big bad breakfast
with Chef John Currence, starting at 6 p.m.
The Halsey presents their 12th annual Moon Dance
tonight, from 7-11 p.m.
Holy City Ha-Ha
is back at the Sparrow with laughs from Natasha Ferrier, Shawna Jarrett, Grace Holtz and Jes Buldoc starting at 8:30 p.m.
That's not the only funny business goin' on tonight. Swing by Theatre 99 for Dankstop's comedy tour
, starting at 10 p.m.
Saturday
Catch some French flicks as part of the Alliance Francaise French Film Festival,
held at MUSC's basic science auditorium. All films are in French with English subtitles.
Mandatory for book lovers, YALLFest will feature more than 70 young adult authors doing panel discussions, meet-and-greets, and book signings. Many events are free to attend and take place in various locations downtown. Check out the website
for a full schedule. And read this week's art story
about the fest's LGBTQIA panel.
Celebrate Veteran’s Day weekend with USO Days
at the Joseph Manigault House on Meeting Street. World War II era uniforms, photographs, and letters will be on display, along with 1940s dance music and activities for kids.
Better work up an appetite. The 5th annual Smoke on the Harbor
BBQ Throwdown is here, at Charleston Harbor Resort from noon to 5 p.m. For $10 you get access to dozens of vendors, live music all day, and a top-notch barbecue competition.
We could all use a good laugh, so why not swing by Pure Theatre at 3 p.m. for The Beauty Queen of Leenane
, a dark comedy about a stifled, 40 year old virgin in Ireland.
Learn some history at Middleton Place's Plantation Days,
held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The name says it all — buy local
at 1600 Meeting St. where you'll find plenty of local vendors, food trucks, and live music from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Park Circle's Rockabillaque
features pin-up contests, live music, and cool old cars. Check it out from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Listen to live and local music on the porches of Folly Beach
with the Folly Beach Porch Fest, starting at 2 p.m.
Hunter Gardner debuts his one man show, Drinking with Jesus
, at Theatre 99 starting at 10 p.m.
Sunday
Wake up and smell the proverbial coffee. The Charleston Coffee Cup
festival will be at Memminger Auditorium from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring dozens of the Southeast’s best roasters, coffee shops, food, drinks, and crafts. Tickets range from $12-$50 and include unlimited tastings and a free mug.
Head out to Vickery’s Bar & Grill
for their annual oyster roast, starting at 11am. Enjoy oyster buckets all day, plus steamed shrimp and BBQ. $10 admission includes parking and a t-shirt.
Grab a hipster friend and check out the South Carolina Underground Film Festival
at Olde Village Community Center. It’s free to attend and will feature dozens of shorts and features films made by South Carolina artists.
Stroll down one of the prettiest streets in America and count your blessings. It’s Second Sunday
on King, with vendors, food, and music from 1-5 p.m.
Head to Dock Street Theatre for Beneath the Sweetgrass Moon
at 5 p.m.
Lowcountry Nosh, held at K.K. Beth Elohim from 12-4 p.m. features traditional Jewish foods
.