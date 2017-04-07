Weekend Roundup: Off to the races 

There are some exciting things going on this weekend. From gallery openings, to festivals, music events to sandcastle competitions, you’re sure to find something to do. Check it out.
Friday
Today marks the beginning of the Charleston Bluegrass Festival
, where you can experience music from the best in bluegrass, plus food trucks, camping, and craft beer.
Urban Flow Yoga is celebrating its one year anniversary
, so head to their downtown studio for adult beverages and a free yoga class, plus the chance to win cool prizes.
Local artist Tom Potocki’s exhibit Garden of Dreams
opens today at Mitchell Hill Gallery, where you can experience his use of sculpture, paint, and photography.
Join Elite Dancing for a beginner’s class
, where you can learn social dancing and meet some new people, starting at 7:15 p.m.
Catch The Wood Brother’s performance
at Charleston Music Hall, bringing you new music, show starting at 7 p.m.
Watch a fireworks
show after you catch the Riverdogs take on the Lexington Legends at 7:05 p.m.
The College of Charleston Theatre Department will be putting on their rendition of the classic musical Rent
, starting at 7:30 p.m.
A contemporary art exhibit
featuring work by Brett Scheifflee will be displayed at Robert Lange Studios, with an opening reception including live music and drinks.
You can check out works by the South Carolina Watermedia
Society at City Gallery, with art created using watercolors and acrylic.
Saturday
Today is the day! The Charleston Farmers Market
returns to Marion Square, so make sure to stroll through the produce, products, and delicious food truck offerings to kick off your Saturday.
With a sandcastle competition, six live performers, a pageant, kid’s fun, and over 85 vendors, the 27th annual Sand & Sea Festival
at Folly Beach will definitely have something for everyone.
Steeplechase of Charleston
returns, where you can bring a picnic and spread out, or enjoy food trucks and vendors, while you watch horses race to compete for the cup.
Fabulon’s family-friendly info fair Back to the Garden
goes from 3 to 8 p.m. where you can learn more about recycling and living a green lifestyle from the experts.
The Pour House is hosting a rockin’ group show
featuring music from Atlas Road Crew, Runaway Gin, The Movement, and more, starting at 8 p.m.
Feeling flowery? Head over to Plantasia
where you can plan out your spring and summer garden by browsing all the beautiful buds the flower vendors have to offer.
The Volvo Car Open
is almost over, so make sure to check out the best in women’s tennis battle it out to win the title.
Join Itinerant Literate for a fandom summit
and book signing of Geekerella
by young adult author Ashley Poston.
Go on a Migratory Bird Walk
with the Center for Birds of Prey, where you can experience and learn more about birds flying north for the summer, and see a flight demonstration.
Sunday
It’s Second Sunday
again, and it’s sure to be the perfect day for it, so gather up your friends for some serious window shopping.
The Fat Hen is cooking up oysters and a hog
for a good cause, with plenty of drinks and food, partial proceeds benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Head over to the Charleston Museum for their new exhibit Forces of Nature
, where you can experience cool photography capturing the aftermath of the decades of natural disasters that have affected Charleston.
It’s the last day to catch Legally Blonde The Musical,
the infamous tale of a blonde going to Harvard Law, with a musical score to match.
Live music, food, and drinks will accompany vendors selling art, clothing, antiques, and more at Vintage Market Days
in Ladson.
In the mood for jazz? Look no further than And They Called it Jazz
, a special performance including talented singers, dancers, and musicians starting at 4 p.m.
Check out play Dogfight
at the Woolfe Street Playhouse, a tale of love, life, and games.