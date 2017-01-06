Weekend Roundup: No snow, no problem 

Well Charleston it looks like we won't really be feeling the effects of that winter storm that's currently taking the East coast by, err, storm. We will get some cold temps though, so it actually feels like winter, which is always novel in the Lowcountry. No matter the weather there's plenty of fun stuff going on all over town.
Friday
Head to Frothy Beard for a comedy night
hosted by Shawna Jarrett from 7-9 p.m.
It's First Fridays
on Broad which means free art and free wine from 5-8 p.m. Meet artists Sara Conca and Pamela Cohen during the night at Martin Gallery
.
The Yoga House of Charleston hosts a community yoga social
from 7-9 p.m. with an all-levels yoga class followed by happy hour and appetizers.
Get your swamp punk
on at the Tin Roof with a performance from Boo Hag w/ Jackson Spells at 9 p.m.
Cory's Grilled Cheese hosts a metal benefit
show.
The Stingrays take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits
at 7:05 p.m.
Dance the night away at the St. Julian Devine Center from 7-9 p.m. with Ecstatic Dance
, a substance free evening of fun.
Head to Palmetto Brewing for their Loading Dock
series, featuring live music from Jerry Lee Ghilchrist and Saluda Shoals, with food available for purchase from Graze Restaurant. Starts at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Vinyl Saturday
at Monster Music & Movies features 20 percent off all vinyl, new and used.
Today and tomorrow you can pay what you will at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime
Museum from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Snag some vintage goods at Red Rose Vintage's pop-up at The Park Cafe
, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Chris Boone plays Americana music at Craft Conundrum
at 7 p.m.
Grab some Rebel Taqueria
at their pop-up at Bar Mash for late night eats from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Rita's Seaside Grille features music from the Louie D Project
at 6 p.m.
It's '70s on the 7th
at Faculty Lounge where you can dress up and boogie down with, yep, '70s music. Starts at 10 p.m.
Sunday
It's Second Sundays
on King Street from 1-5 p.m.
Bowens Island Restaurant hosts their Save the Light 2017
Oyster Roast featuring all-you-can-eat oysters, and beer, wine, soft drinks, and more from 2-5 p.m.
The Houston Person Quartet
plays at Kiawah's Turtle Point Clubhouse from 7:30-8:45 p.m.
Dallas Baker & Friends
play Americana and folk music at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room starting at 4:20 p.m.