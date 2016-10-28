Weekend Roundup: More stuff than you can shake a stick at 

Yes, we know it’s Halloweekend
. But somewhere between your fifteenth Butterfinger (or your fifth rum-and-coke), you might feel like taking a night off. So hang up your costume for a few hours and take a break. There’s plenty of other fun happening around town this weekend, and we already found the best stuff for you.
Friday
Take advantage of the Local Love deal
at Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park on James Island. Tell the staff that you live here, and they’ll knock your ticket price down to $35. Open from 3-9 pm.
Chuckle at a little dark humor at PURE Theatre’s show The Beauty Queen of Leenane
. The core ensemble cast will perform the story of a 40-year-old virgin who lives with her domineering mother in Ireland. Tickets are $28 and showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Unwind with yoga
, dinner from The Gathering Cafe, and beer from Freehouse Brewery. It’s all $15 and it’s going down at Yoga House of Charleston on Ashley River Road from 6-8 p.m.
OK, so it's Halloween-themed
, but it's still a great flick. Check out Hocus Pocus as part of MUSC Health Stadium's Films on the Field, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Head to the Main Library for the Moving Star photography exhibition finale
starting at 4 p.m.
More movies, more better, eh? Check out a screening of Minions
at The Joe from 6-9 p.m.
Rush to a rush hour concert
at The Murray Center from 6-7 p.m.
Saturday
Run Like the Devil
at this 5K and one-mile fun run held at the Mullet Hall Equestrian Center at 9 a.m.
Bottles on Coleman Blvd. celebrates five years
with $5 growler fills, giveaways, prizes, and more starting at noon.
Check out the new exhibit at Real Estate Studio on King, When Visions Become Paintings
.
Head over to FILL on Hungry Neck Blvd.
for the dueling piano show at 6:30 p.m.
Theatrical, quick witted, sexy. If that works for you, swing by South of Broadway Theatre
Company on E. Montague Ave. for their show on Emilie, the genius lover of Voltaire. Tickets are $25 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Pay-per-plate at Crave Kitchen’s annual Diablo Dinner.
Three courses of the spiciest food they can manage, designed to take you to hell in a gourmet handbasket. Reservations are recommended.
You don't have to dress up, but it would be pretty fun if you did. Check out the SUPer Scary SUP Race
out on Folly from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Check out some cool Lowcountry-inspired jewelry at Moon and Lola from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jewelry artist Janie Manning creates works that evoke sweetgrass basket designs.
Head to a fall children's carnival
downtown at CofC, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., or check out one in Mt. Pleasant's Towne Centre,
from noon-4 p.m.
Dogs like Halloween too! Take them out to Rusty Rudder from 2-4 p.m
. for a best-dressed dog contest.
Get your rum on at Rum Rootz,
A Taste of the Caribbean, held at the Charleston Maritime Center from 5-9 p.m.
Sunday
Stroll over to The Park Cafe on Rutledge for October’s Thrifters + Drifters
Market. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. there will be mimosas and vintage vendors.
Pour House's Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
is held every Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Hometown favorites SondorBlue
are playing at the Music Farm at 7:30 pm, with Billie Fountain. Tickets are $10.
Head on over to Revelry Brewing Co.
for their two year anniversary block party from noon-10 p.m.
Dunes Properties hosts the third annual Folly Beach Battle of the Bags
at Folly Beach County Park from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Buzzzzz ... the Main Library hosts a bee expo
from 2-4:30 p.m., featuring a screening of the documentary Vanishing of the Bees.
Woof! Who said dog costume contests were over? Check out the Barrel's at 1 p.m.
and stick around for live music from Darius Ruckus starting at 5 p.m.
Wanna see a Korean zombie-apocalypse-horror flick on Sunday night? Head to PULP at 7 p.m. to catch Train to Busan.