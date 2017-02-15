Weekend Roundup: Let's get wild 

This weekend kicks off the 2017 Southeastern Wildlife Exhibition, featuring animals, demonstrations, and educational fun to help promote wildlife and conservation. Head here for our full SEWE
coverage. Along with this are openings, live music, and plenty of events to keep you busy. Read on.
Friday
Starting at 3 p.m., you can watch artists paint or sculpt
art pieces with a time limit of one hour, after which attendees can bid on the art pieces to take home with them.
The Wild Dunes Resort hosts the Swing for a Cure
, a golf outing, tennis tournament, oyster roast, and BBQ all in one, raising money to benefit the fight against breast cancer.
The Charleston Stingrays take on the Manchester Monarchs
at the Charleston Coliseum, starting at 7:05 p.m.
Magnolia Plantation
and Gardens hosts a demonstration by historians on the contributions of enslaved people, and will include presenters informing on Gullah stories, outdoor cooking, and blacksmithing, in order to celebrate black history and authentic culture.
Throughout SEWE weekend, there will be a variety of local chefs from Charleston’s hottest restaurants giving demonstrations of their favorite recipes, including chefs Simon Andrews
, Miles Huff
, and Jason Reed.
Rufus Wainwright
brings his famous tunes to the Charleston Music Hall starting at 8 p.m., so make sure to grab your tickets while you still can.
Check out Peter and the Starcatcher
at the Dock Street Theatre, Charleston Stage's newest play about the early beginnings of Peter Pan’s life and his adventure to Neverland.
La Morra Pizzeria pops up at The Daily
from 6-10 p.m.
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
take the PoHo stage with blues, funk, and soul at 9:30 p.m.
If you're out on Kiawah make sure to swing by Freshfields Village for their art and wine walk from 4-7 p.m.
Tonight's loading dock series features Shiloh Hill and Jive Mother Mary from 6-10 p.m.
Get lost in the music at Oblivion, Goth Dance Night
at Tin Roof at 9 p.m.
Saturday
The DockDogs
Competition is one of the coolest (also, cutest) events of SEWE, where you can watch all kinds of dogs participate in water jumping competitions in side-by-side tanks, along with retriever demos
, all hosted in Brittlebank Park throughout the weekend.
The Junior League's Whale of a Sale
is held at Trident Technical College from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Head out to Middleton Place for a talk on Ashley's Sack
at 9 a.m. from Jeff Neale, Dr. Mark Auslander, and Carin Bloom.
The black and white portraiture series of BadJon will be opening with Jonathan Stout
at the Redux, where there will be music by Aaron Levy and DJ Lanatron, with beer provided by PBR Chucktown.
Taste of Gullah
runs from 6-10 p.m., an event where guests can learn more about sweetgrass traditions such as basket making, and learn about food associated with Gullah culture from local chefs.
As an extension of SEWE weekend
, the wildlife abstracts of Betty Foy Botts will be displayed at the Mitchell Hill Gallery, where you can admire large scale paintings on birch panel.
Ever wanted to hold a snake? Now you can, with the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Show, where you can learn about natural ecosystems and get an up-close look at alligators, foxes, bobcats, and snakes.
Head to Music Farm at 9 p.m. to catch Stop Light Observations
play with Stokeswood and Stoop Kid for rock and pop music.
Reggaeton Power Hour
+ Hip-Hop 101, held at Holy City Salsa at 4 p.m., will be taught by Evan Allen.
Today is the last day to catch the awesome play The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence
, playing at 7:30 p.m. at the Woolfe Street Playhouse.
More theater, more better, they always say. Catch Bandstand
at the Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. and Ain't Misbehavin'
at Midtown Theater at 7:30 p.m.
Ruben Studdard — yes, that Ruben Studdard
— plays with the CJO at the Music Hall at 5 and 8 p.m.
Sunday
Watch amazing flight demos
in Marion Square where a variety of birds, including falcons, eagles, owls, and hawks, will be giving up-close and educational performances, one of SEWE’s most popular events.
Other events included in SEWE’s festivities are cast net demos
, talks on conservation,
and film screenings
and author talks, making this event chock full of learning and fun, and definitely worth a visit.
Bar Mash hosts DJ Joel Tarpin and DJ Mummbls at the next installment of their Get Down series
, featuring a fun evening of drinks courtesy of Revelry Brewing and Bar Mash, food from Lewis Barbecue, and jams from some of the best DJs around, starting at 6 p.m.
The 11th annual all-you-can-eat oyster roast continues at Art’s Bar and Grill
, where they provide everything you could possibly need, with the guaranteed freshest seafood around, every Saturday from 1-7 p.m.
Telluride is bringing its Mountainfilm on Tour
, bringing its inspiration and education about the power of film and important global issues to the Charleston Music Hall, with showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.