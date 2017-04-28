Weekend Roundup: King Tides and PBR 

OK, so it's a little cloudy outside, you're struggling with a Thursday night-induced hangover, and your car's got an irreparably cracked windshield. Forget about all of that, though — it's Friday. And this weekend is just one fun event smacking you in the face after another. Read on.
Friday
Score some seriously gorgeous jewelry at Croghan's Mazza pop-up
until 5:30 p.m.
Stop, collaborate and listen, if you love the '90s, you better head to the NPAC at 6 p.m. for the inaugural I love the '90s
tour.
For a free and informative history lesson, head to The Charleston Museum at 6 p.m. for the "Poetry Past and Present: Dave the Potter"
talk lead by Marcus Amaker and Grahame Long.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. The Southern hosts a free celebration
for local designers Fuzzco, Jay Fletcher, and Stitch Design Co. who designed a poster in honor of the National Park Service centennial.
Nameless Numberhead and Friends
take the stage at 10 p.m. at Theatre 99.
From 6 to 8 p.m. The Yoga House of Charleston
hosts a yoga class with potluck dinner and beer or wine to follow.
The Elite Dance International Studio holds a newbie dance class
from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m.
The Terranova Piano Trio plays a free finale concert
for the Rush Hour Concert series at the Murray Center starting at 6 p.m.
Get your wing fix and vote for your favorites at the Lowcountry Wingapalooza
starting 7 p.m. in the Bus Shed.
This is your last weekend to see Sister Act
— a play based on the 1992 film with Whoopi Goldberg and featuring a score by eight time Oscar winner Alan Menken — at the Dock Street Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
If you like the sounds of a PBR can crusher pinball tourney
, head to the Rec Room where they're celebrating their nine year anniversary with friendly competition and tons of the ol' Pabst.
Saturday
Enough Pie's month-long arts festival Awakening V: King Tide kicks off today with a People's Climate Parade
starting at 9 a.m. at The Royal American.
Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day
with Itinerant Literate at the Brew Cellar from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It's the third annual Southern Garden Party
at the Navy Yard at Noisette; the party, which starts at 11 a.m., raises money for Lowcountry Orphan Relief and is Alice in Wonderland themed.
Shine up your dance moves at Holy City Salsa's Salsa Basics Bootcamp
from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
The Lowcountry Stargazers host a free nighttime observing event
at the Mullet Hall Equestrian Center from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
The North Charleston Pops! Cirque de la Symphonie
puts on a lively show featuring orchestral music and gravity defying acrobatics starting at 7:30 p.m. at the NPAC.
Check out Edisto's third annual Dolphin Slam
where Bohicket and Edisto boats compete to win prizes and titles for heaviest dolphin fish.
Get your groove on at 8 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall's Charleston Live
show, featuring performances by Diaspoura, Contour, and Mechanical River.
If you like your seafood served spicy and your cocktails shaken up with a NOLA spin, head to Home Team BBQ downtown from 2 to 7 p.m. for their annual All-American Crawfish Boil.
Urban Flow Yoga and Charleston Surf Lessons partner up for Urban Swell: Yoga and Surf
on Folly Beach from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; participants stretch it out in a 45 minute beach yoga class, followed by a 90-minute surf lesson.
The Flowertown Players and Summerville Dorchester Museum celebrate Summerville's history with this fundraiser
— there will be food, beer, wine, and a silent auction — at scenic Linwood from 3 to 6 p.m.
Bring your furry friend to Fido Fest
at the Mt. Pleasant Town Centre between noon and 3 p.m. for free dog- and people-friendly activities; Pet Helpers will be onsite collecting donations and providing info about their adoption programs.
Check out Jared Bramblett's photographs documenting how king tides affect Charleston in this exhibit
at John L. Dart Library.
Sunday
Celebrate Charleston's shrimping and fishing industries at the 30th annual Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival
; head to Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a boat parade, live music, a craft show, a shrimp eating contest, and more.
Puppies + pints = heaven, right? Head to the RiverDogs stadium between 1 and 4 p.m. for Bark for Your Brew
where you can try more than 30 craft beers and your pup can socialize with some other doggos.
The PAR Lowcountry Boil
will take place at Bowens Island Restaurant at 2 p.m. with music, games, a raffle, and, of course, a Lowcountry boil, with funds going towards victims and survivors of sexual assault.
Get your giggles at 8 p.m. at Palmetto Brewing's Comedy Night
featuring the hilarious minds behind Petty Couch Podcast Hagan Chase Ragland and Jon Antoine.
Raise an icy cold tall boy to Rec Room at the official ninth anniversary party
featuring games, food, and PBR prizes.
Fast for a couple of days and then head to Lowcountry Local First's tenth annual Chef's Potluck
at Middleton Place at 4 p.m. for a true feast with bites from 16 top area chefs.
From 4 to 6 p.m. at the Regal Charles Towne Square TEDXCharleston presents the TED2017 Cinema Experience
.