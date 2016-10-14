Weekend Roundup: It's pumpkin season, baby 

Fall is here y’all, and the weather is almost too good to be true. You know what else is pretty great? The rescheduled ArtWalk, the pumpkin patch, the fall festival, the outdoor fun, the kid’s events ... but we don’t want to spoil it for you. Read on yourself and find out about all the cool stuff happening around town this weekend.
Friday
Surf’s up dude. Head out to Brickhouse Party Plantation on Folly Road for the two-day Carolina Surf Film Festival
, an eclectic mix of surfing flicks, art, music, food, and vendors. Passes ranges from $15 to $55.
Drop by the Ellis Nicholson Gallery on Broad from 5-8 p.m. for Essence,
an exhibit by Laurie Yeates Adams that explores and celebrates the nude form.
If you prefer nature to nudes
, swing by the Atrium Art Gallery on Queen from 5-8 pm for Gold Finches, environmental works by Joseph Bradley in oil paint and metal leaf.
Want to take your art collection
to the next level? Stop by Redux Contemporary Art Center on St. Philip from 6-9 p.m. for a free design consultation with artists Amanda McLenon and Kerry Steele. Sip a drink, nibble some hors d’oeuvres, and let the experts help you design your space.
Check out the quirky three-man show, Moonshine County Line
, playing at the 34 West Theater Co. on Meeting. Follow a young farmer who copes with his wife’s death by making moonshine. Plus, you get to enjoy drinks before the show with all the actors. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25.
Come out and get loud with The Tin Roof
for a show featuring Ephelant w/ Fisherking, Bass Ghost, and Speaker Box. The free show starts at 9 p.m.
Come out and support CofC Students as they perform Broadway and Opera Favorites
at the Simons Center for the Arts. Classics include selections from Thoroughly Modern Millie, Faust, Fiddler on the Roof and more. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m., tickets $15/general, $10/students.
Saturday
Enjoy strolling through some of Charleston’s most beautiful historic homes with the 40th Annual Fall Tour of Homes
, History & Architecture. This self-guided walking tour starts at the Preservation Society on King. Prices vary.
Browse a massive selection of books, DVDs, CDs, and more at the Charleston Friends of the Library’s BIG Book Sale
. Open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Temple on Patriots Point Road.
Are your kids clamoring for a pumpkin
? Come out to Boone Hall Plantation and pick your own. Enjoy a pay-by-the-pound pumpkin patch, plus a corn maze and petting zoo. It’s open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and costs $10.
Head to the County Library on Calhoun for tons of Star Wars fun
. There will be tasty treats, meet-and-greets with characters, crafts, trivia, a costume contest, and a showing of The Force Awakens at 2 p.m. The fun starts at 11 am and it’s all free.
Drive to Pawley's Island for their annual Festival of Music and Art
from 7-9 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $85, including everything from Grammy Award winners to promising unknown talent from the Southeast. Located at the Reserve Golf Club.
Whip-smart Emilie du Chatelet
was a genius and the lover of Voltaire. Laugh along as she defends herself in this sexy, smart show by South of Broadway Theatre Company. $25, showtime at 7:30 p.m., 1080 E. Montague Ave.
Put on your pink and join the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
at Volvo Cars Stadium. Celebrate survivors and remember those who lost their lives during this amazing 5K, dedicated to beating breast cancer for good. Check out the different prices online. Race officially runs from 7-11 a.m.
Come out and get your 70s on
at the Charleston Performing Arts Center, where 50 of the “greatest disco hits” will be performed for the hippies-at-heart. Show starts at 8 p.m., tickets $18-$45.
Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park on James Island is featuring a $35 special for all Charleston residents through Oct. 30. Just type in LOCALLOVE
when purchasing tickets online.
Sunday
Stop by the annual Autumn on the Ashley Festival at Magnolia Plantation
. From 9am-5 p.m., enjoy dozens of craftsmen and vendors, demonstrations, gardening advice, and performances.
Kick off oyster season
with an all-you-can-eat feast at Art’s Bar and Grill on Coleman Blvd. For $14, you can enjoy delicious fresh seafood from 1-7 p.m.
Starting at 11 a.m., Red’s Ice House will be hosting its annual “Big Boobie Bash
2016” in support of Rockers for Knockers. Live music by Dan's Tramp Stamp, the Money Baggs and Ellen Drive (just to name a few).
Bring your pooch to Wannamaker County Parks’s Bark in the Park
! Oktoberfest to get some great food, beer and entertainment. Don’t forget to wear your best Halloween costume. Entrance is $8 and please leash your pets.
The Pour House's Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is always a great bet
for a fall day. Head there from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for food and craft vendors, food trucks, and live music.