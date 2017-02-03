Weekend Roundup: It's lookin' like a touchdown 

Pumped for the upcoming Super Bowl? Us too. Here are some of the weekend’s hottest events to keep you out and about before you eat your weight in chips this Sunday. Check out our full list of places to watch the big game here.
Friday
West Fraser’s
exhibit features atmospheric and landscape paintings providing a unique perspective of the Southern coast at the Gibbes Museum.
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence is almost gone, so make sure to head over to the Woolfe Street Playhouse
and check it out at 7:30 p.m.
There will be laughs on laughs at the Frothy Beard comedy night
, starting at 7 p.m.
It's First Friday on Broad St., meaning you can experience all the fine art galleries
you
Only good things happen when you mix yoga and beer, so head to Yoga House of Charleston
to enjoy appetizers and beers for a truly happy hour.
Good Catch Oysterfest has some of the freshest local cuisine
you can get, with seafood dishes provided by Good Catch partners, and local oysters and beer, from 6:30-10 p.m.
Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl hosts local band Sondor Blue,
with alt-rock music starting at 7 p.m.
Get into some country music
at Music Farm with the singer-songwriter skills of Corey Smith.
Saturday
The Charleston PAC
presents their newest musical Bandstand at 8 p.m., exploring the perspective of the American Bandstand studio cameras, with an open dance floor for you to dance and sing along.
Join the Lowcountry Highrollers for Star Wars themed
rollerblading fun starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tony DeSare heads to the Gaillard to sing
renditions of some of Frank Sinatra’s most famous songs, creating a romantic evening you won’t want to miss.
Now’s your chance to try ballroom dancing
at Ballroom Dance Charleston, every Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m.
The year-round
Johns Island Farmer’s Market continues from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring food vendors, live music, bread & pastries, local seafood, and hand-crafted cheeses.
Check out the Valentine’s Day themed exhibit Not Your Typical Love Story
from 5-8 p.m., where several artists will be displaying their artwork displaying different themes of love (plus refreshments!).
Whiskey Diablo brings country and rock n roll to Planet Follywood,
starting at 10 p.m.
Sunday
The Grand Bohemian Gallery
presents the Heart and Soul Exhibition with jewelry showcases, mixed media, and watercolors (for free, too).
How Art Thou Jazz and Tapas Bar will have jazzy jams by the Full Code Jazz
Ensemble for free at 7 p.m.
Black Fedora Comedy has a comic mystery theatrical performance
at 7 p.m., with plenty of audience participation and delicious food and drink while you watch.
Wear your favorite team jersey to Wild Blue Ropes
adventure park in James Island and get a discounted price on a good climb through the ropes course.