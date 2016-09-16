Weekend Roundup: It's harvest time 

Happy weekend, everyone. And happy harvest moon. There’s a chill in the air and fall is on its way...and we couldn’t be happier. Take advantage of this beautiful weather and check out all that Charleston has to offer this weekend. There’s a little something for everyone.
Friday
Get your 60s on
and come see Hairspray at the Dock Street Theatre this weekend, which will open the theatre’s 39th season. The show will run Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30-9:30p.m. through Sept. 25.
Le Creuset presents its Factory to Table
event at the Charleston Area Convention Center, featuring premier chefs and great discounts on first-class cooking wear. Many featured products are rarely seen in the American marketplace. Event runs 10:00a.m.-7:00p.m. through Sept. 18.
George Gallery will host an opening reception for Brian Coleman’s newest exhibition, Sitting Underwater
which is inspired by his first child, Maverick. Reception from 5-8 p.m.
Come out to House of Brews for their Hip Hop Takeover
with Snafu Brews, which will feature a wide array of craft brews on tap. Event runs from 5-10p.m.
Get your shag on out at the Folly Beach Pier during the Moonlight Mixers
series, featuring lots of beach music, drinks and food from 7-11p.m.
Charleston celebrates its own “Oktoberfest” at the Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed
, complete with Sam Adams limited edition brew, German food and, of course, a polka band. Event runs from 7-11 p.m.
The Tin Roof presents Oblivion Goth Night
, which will feature new wave, goth and underground music accompanied by an exhibition from the National Hearse and Ambulance Association. Starts at 9 p.m., 21 and up.
Craft Conundrum will feature Carolina musician Chris Boone
, a master of Americana and folk, at 7:00p.m.
Oak Road Brewery presents its second annual Forever Grateful Homebrew Competition, which will feature up to 100 local microbrews. Event starts at 5 p.m., so come thirsty
.
Saturday
5th Wall Productions at the Citadel Mall will perform Clue: The Musical
, where all the board game characters of Boddy Manor will come to life. Fridays, Saturday 8-10p.m. and Sun, Sept. 18, 8-10p.m. until Sept. 24.
Bring your yoga mat to Palmetto Brewing Company for Bendy Brewski Yoga
. Yoga class is beginner level, followed by a beer tasting. Every fourth Saturday at 10 a.m.
Awendaw’s Center for Birds of Prey will hold Zugunruhefest
, a festival for the migratory season of birds and will include educational lectures, demonstrations and more. Schedule available online at thecenterforbirdsofprey.org.
Charleston Repeats
: Children’s Consignment Event will be held at Omar Shrine Temple and feature lots of recycled goods at a fair price. Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Woolfe Street Playhouse will perform their rendition of 1984 by George Orwell, complete with all the mind-bending questions
and the curiosity of Big Brother. Fri.,Sat., 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 17.
Come out to the Sand Dollar
on Folly Beach to hear the “Stilettos”, a R&B/soul group that will get the party started at 10 p.m. Will perform Friday and Saturday.
The 45th annual Charleston Scottish Games
will be held at Boone Hall, complete with kilts, shortbread, whiskey tasting and the chance to see some nicely thrown logs. Events start at 9 a.m.
Holy City Vintage Market
comes to the Fabulon Center for Art and Education to present lots of local vintage vendors, such as Runaround Sue Vintage and Little French Dress. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Windjammer will present Banana Pancakes,
a night dedicated to Jack Johnson covers. Event starts at 10 p.m.
Sunday
The crew of Threshold Repertory Theatre
presents its last performance of Becky Shaw, a quirky play that delves into the challenges of romance. Play begins at 3 p.m., don’t miss out.
City Gallery at Waterfront Park is hosting On & Off the Page
, an exhibition featuring over 40 local and southeastern artists. Exhibition runs Sept. 17-Oct. 30 & Sat., Oct. 1, 2 p.m.
Bakersfield Mist
will be performed at Footlight Players Theatre and tells the tale of middle-aged Maude who believes she has found priceless paintings by Jackson Pollock and a nearby flea market. Fri., Sat., 8p.m., Sun., 3p.m. and Thurs. Sept. 22, 8p.m. Runs through Sept. 25.
Urban Flow Yoga will host Yoga Inversions and Arm Balancing Workshop with Krista Block. Come master these intense flows
Sat. and Sun., 1-3 p.m.
The National Theatre of London will be screening A View From the Bridge
at 34 West Theatre, live and equipped with cameras to make it seem as if you’re actually there. Sept. 18-19, 7p.m.
The Branch of Peace Foundation will host its Second Annual Peace Walk
at James Island County Park to promote peace and the idea of being Charleston Strong. Event begins at 2:30 p.m., vendors and food available.
Iron Mary
, the ultimate bloody Mary competition, will be held at The Mill to benefit WE ARE FAMILY, a non-profit dedication to youth struggling with sexual orientation and gender identity. Sunday at 3 p.m.
The James Island County Park will be kicking off The Living Green Fest, a festival dedicated to the preservation of the Earth
and her resources. The event is family-friendly and will be held from 12-5 p.m.
The Charlestones, a local a cappella quartet,
will be performing at Palmetto Presbyterian Church on Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m.