Weekend Roundup: It's not too early for that costume 

This is the last weekend before Halloween, so take a moment (or several) to prepare yourself. Gather your thoughts and hydrate your body. Relax with some classical music or yoga, check out some unconventional art shows, spend time with family. Focus on the good stuff.
Friday
Start to unwind for the weekend with a piano recital from Isata Kanneh-Mason, part of the Colour of Music Festival
. Mason will perform at 4 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal on Anson, with pieces from Chopin, Debussy, and more. Tickets are $11.20-$22.40.
Pick up your kids and head over to the Charleston Museum on Meeting for Skeletons in the Closet
, a massive collection of animal bones that are both spooky and educational. Free with the price of admission.
Get in the Halloween spirit with a blood-curdling performance of Dracula, King of Vampires
at the Dock Street Theatre. Follow the Transylvanian terror across Europe as he lusts after blood, power, and the lovely Mina Harker. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25-$63.
If you’re looking for more campy than classic, check out Evil Dead
at 7:30 p.m. at the Threshold Repertory Theatre on Society Street. This over-the-top musical is both hilarious and horrible. If guts aren’t your thing, don’t buy seats in the Splash Zone. Tickets $20-$33.
What do you get when you cross Breaking Bad with O Brother Where Art Thou? A quirky little show called Moonshine County Line
. Catch it at 8pm at 34 West Theater Co. on Meeting Street, for $25. The actors will be serving drinks at the bar before the show.
History gets a makeover in South of Broadway’s rendition of Emilie
, which chronicles the life of La Marquise Du Chatelet and the many loves of her life. Show runs until Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25.
With emotion and grace, the College of Charleston dance majors will be exploring the ideas of safety and refuge during their Safe Harbor
Dance Performance. John Zullo assists choreography, connecting each dance to recent acts of violence. 7:30 p.m. at Emmett Robinson Theatre, $20/general audience.
Head to Palmetto Brewery for the Loading Dock series
, with live music kicking off at 6 p.m.
The Sparrow hosts Holy City Ha-Ha
, featuring local comedians at starting at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Start the day off with a race across the James Island Connector
at the annual James Island Connector run, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Head to Monster Music & Movies
for the Monster Music Pumpkin classic, featuring costume contests and pumpkin carving, from 1-4 p.m.
The weather is supposed to be perfect, so set an early alarm and head to the Farmer’s Market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Speaking of fun stuff outside, check out Folly's 2016 Festival of the Arts
, an arts and crafts fest held at Folly River Park on Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
Stop by the Gibbes Museum on Meeting Street to see The Realm of the Spirit
, pieces from Solomon Guggenheim’s first-ever collection of modern art. The show was highly controversial when it debuted in 1936 and still provokes discussion today. Admission is $10-$12.
Check out Peter Eudenbach’s show This is Not an Object
, on display for free at the Halsey Institute on Calhoun. The blend of sculpture, installation, and video explores the relationship between function and absurdity.
Head over to the Old City Jail
on Magazine St. for Jailbreak, presented as part of the Charleston Arts Festival. From 4-11 p.m., there will be music, comedy, dance, visual art, poetry, food trucks, and more. Tickets are $20.
Nothing screams fall more than a pumpkin patches and good old apple cider. Head over to the Boone Hall pumpkin patch
until Oct. 30. $10 includes all the great family fun.
Get out your trusty shucking knife and gloves because oyster roast weekends
are back at Art’s Bar and Grill. Every weekend from 1-7 p.m. until April 30th, fill up on
The Preservation Society of Charleston’s 40th Annual Fall Tours
provides rarely-seen glimpses into the world of Charleston’s most elite and those that lived and worked within these spectacular homes. Tours run through Oct. 30 and prices vary, so check out their full schedule online.
Follypalooza
takes place on Center Street and features food vendors, live music, raffles, kids activities, carnival games, and more. Check it out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Zombies take the dance floor at The Royal American's Zombie Prom
, starting at 9 p.m.
Sunday
Stretch it out with Downward on the Deck
, a $10 yoga sesh on the deck of The Pour House. Participants are asked to show up at 10 a.m. with their own mat. After an hour of yoga, you’re already on-location for the amazing Sunday Brunch farmer’s market. It doesn’t get any better.
Ride for a good cause at Scooters for Hooters
, leaving from the Harley-Davidson on Dorchester Road from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Proceeds from the ride benefit Share Our Suzy, a Lowcountry organization supporting those affected by breast cancer. Enjoy the post-ride at Sand Dollar Social Club. Registration is $20 for riders, $10 for passengers.
Enjoy some time together at the Annual Family Picnic at Dill Sanctuary
on James Island. Organized by the Charleston Museum, guests will enjoy delicious picnic fare, wine and beer, live music, a nature walk, Birds of Prey demonstration, and more. Be sure to sign up in advance, for $10-$30.
Hit up PULP on King Street at 7 p.m. for a film screening
. Past picks this fall have included Audition, The Long Goodbye, and Romper Stomper.
Holy Cow Yoga Center in South Windermere is offering a community yoga class
at 6:30p.m. Don’t worry, all levels are welcome. Bring your mat and get ready to get sweaty. $5 suggested donation.
The Legare Farms pumpkin patch
, featuring horse rides, duck races, and a mini-maze, is open starting at 1 p.m.