Weekend Roundup: Hop to it 

And it continues to be beautiful outside. Whether you are hanging with your fam on this Easter weekend, or just looking to get out and about, we rounded up the best events of the weekend for you to hop on over to.
Friday
Head over to the Charleston Museum for their exhibit Forces of Nature: Charleston in the Aftermath,
where you can see photography documenting the consequences of natural disasters that have affected Charleston over the years.
Enjoy some social dancing at Elite Dance
, where you can meet some new people and learn some new dance techniques, starting at 7:15 p.m.
What’s better than a vintage yard sale
? A vintage yard sale where everything is $10, that’s what. Red Rose Vintage and Tuff Stuff Vintage are holding one from 12-5 p.m., so be sure to stop by and pick up some new clothes.
The Sparrow
presents the Butch and Femme comedy show starting at 8:30 p.m. featuring Anna Lepeley and Ethan Moore.
Woolfe Street Playhouse continues to put on Dogfight
, a play following a story of life, love, and games.
Ever wanted to take a burlesque class
? Well, now you can, because One Love Collective is hosting one at their design house starting at 6 p.m.
Get your hip hop and R&B
fix over at the Pour House, where Terraphonics will perform with Viva La Hop starting at 9:30 p.m.
Head over to the Charleston PAC, where they will perform And They Called it Jazz,
a show bringing together dancers, musicians, and singers for a special jazz experience.
Saturday
Barre Evolution is hosting event Barre on a Boat
on the upper deck of the Carolina Girl Yacht, where you can participate in a fitness class along to beats by DJ B, followed by snacks and refreshments.
Tradesman Brewing Company
is hosting a party for their third year in business, with food trucks, live music, and a boutique market full of cool vintage clothes.
Watch the Lowcountry Highrollers
take on Chattanooga in a fast-paced roller derby competition, with food, drinks, and live music starting at 4:30 p.m.
There are plenty of Easter Egg hunts to take the kiddos to this weekend. Check out the ones in Eubank Park
, the Eggstravaganza
at Middleton Place, or the 8th annual hunt at Magnolia Plantation
.
Head over to Bohicket Marina for the seventh annual Art Walk
, where you can view original works by Lowcountry artists with a beautiful backdrop.
Check out the Earth Day Festival in Riverfront Park, with an educational and fun experience designed to celebrate the earth.
Butch & Femme Comedy are presenting a Mr. Femme Drag Comedy Contest
, where Charleston comedians will show off their comedic talent and beauty dressed in drag.
The Gailliard hosts the iGoddess Fair
, where you and your girlfriends can participate in activities like yoga and makeovers, and see live entertainment and exciting vendors.
Sunday
Today is the last day
to check out exhibit After Midnight in the Dynasty at the Southern, where you can view narrative paintings and drawings featuring women and the American experience.
Get in on some awesome Easter Brunch
at The Park Cafe, where there will be brunch food and mimosas available for purchase. Best part? The Holy City Vintage market is setting up shop.
And that’s not the only Easter brunch event. Check out events being held at the Charleston Harbor Marina
, The Rusty Rudder
, and Crave Kitchen.
Check out the North Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
, where you can browse goods, produce, products, and food from local vendors and artisans.
View landscape paintings inspired by artist Brett Scheifflee’s previous dwellings, with exhibit For the Love of Gray
held at Robert Lange Studios.
Mandisa Thomas will be giving a lecture at Gage Hall, discussing eminent activists and entertainers that have challenged religion and church.
Visit Dock Street Theatre for their rendition of Sister Act
, featuring all of the classic songs and a fun uplifting storyline, starting at 3 p.m.