Weekend roundup: Here for the beer 

It’s projected to be pretty nice out this weekend — perfect outdoor beer-drinking weather, in fact. If you aren’t planning to be at the beach, we’ve got you covered on some interesting stuff to spend your time doing. And if you really do like beer, be sure to check out our beer roundup.
Friday
The Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina is the place to be every Friday through the end of June. Party at the Point
begins at 5:30 p.m. and features lively music, a cash bar, and drink specials.
Transport back to 1950s America with Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche
, a play about five women and their annual quiche breakfast. The show is at Threshold Repertory Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Head to College of Charleston’s Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art for the opening reception of Tom Stanley: Scratching the Surface
at 6:30 p.m. There will be not only great art, but also free booze and snacks.
Theatre 99 company puts on a rousing stand-up show at 10 p.m. with Ruckus Room Stand-up.
Hot dogs for dinner again tonight. Watch the RiverDogs take on Augusta
for the second of four nights at 7:05 p.m.
Check out artist Whitney Krebb’s work
at Zero George. Beginning at 5 p.m., this free exhibit showcases her Charleston architecture-influenced art.
Put on your dancin’ shoes and get ready to boogie — Elite Dance International Studio hosts BYOB social dancing
at 7:15 p.m.
Check out Forces of Nature: Charleston in the Aftermath
, features photography from natural disasters and other forces of nature. This exhibit is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charleston Museum.
Fat Alice takes the stage at 7 p.m., bringing some roll ‘n’ roll to Folly’s Sand Dollar.
Flowertown Theatre puts on No Sex Please, We're British
, a comedy about a couple who mail orders some Scandinavian glassware, but ends up with Scandinavian pornography. The shenanigans begin at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Deep Water Vineyard/Firefly Distillery in Wadmalaw hosts VinoPAWlooza, a fundraising benefitting no-kill shelter H.F. Help and Frierson Elementary. The all-day event beginning at 10 a.m. features lots of dogs
, food trucks, live music, and beer/wine tastings.
Hit The Eclectic at 8 p.m. for some rock by 3-piece Bizness Suit.
Spend your Saturday
tasting over 45 different beers from 20 breweries at Charleston Beer Garden. The Grove at Patriot’s Point is hosting this event from 12-7 p.m., and great beer drinking weather is expected.
Folly Beach hosts the 8th annual Hands Across the Sand
at 11:30 a.m. Participants stand in a long line and form a chain to oppose offshore drilling in the Atlantic.
Beckett Boutique shows off their newest collections in Innovators in the Alley
at Victor Social Club. The event begins at 10:30 a.m., features local bloggers and influencers, and benefits MUSC Children’s Hospital.
Bring the kids out to Fort Moultrie to learn about the American Revolution and Civil War from veterans at the seventh annual Kids to Parks Day.
Those looking for a new furry friend in need should head to Whole Foods at 11 a.m., where the Lowcountry Lab Rescue
will be stationed with dogs ready to be adopted.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., hit Mercantile and Mash for Saturday morning brunch
, complete with food and drink specials.
James Island County Park hosts stand-up paddleboarding lessons
at 1 p.m. It’s only open to six people and is first-come, first-served, so be early.
Flex your French baking muscles with Christophe Paume of Christophe Artisan Chocolatier-Pâtissier. The macaron making
class is three hours long and begins at 1 p.m.
Sunday
Head out to the scenic Magnolia Plantation for An Evening of Jazz Under The Stars.
The event, going from 6 to 9 p.m., will feature jazz, food by local chefs, and live and silent auction to benefit Make-A-Wish South Carolina.
FortyEight Wine Bar hosts Sip & Visit with Charleston Animal Society
from 2 to 5 p.m., featuring two of the best things life has to offer, wine and dogs.
The Sweet Corn Cook-Off
goes down on Sunday at the Royal American. Presented by OHM Radio, the event begins at 1 p.m. and features live music and all the corn-based dishes your heart desires.
In celebration of National Bike Month, the Blessing of the Bikes
will happen at 9:30 a.m. in Circular Congregational Church's courtyard.
Throw it back to the punk rock days of high school — Bayside
plays at the Music Farm at 7 p.m.
Get some fresh produce and local products at the North Mt. Pleasant Sunday Farmers Market. The free event
goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also features live music.
Hit Chico Feo at 4 p.m. for some live Cuban music by Domingo Cubano.
Burgers, beers, and live music, arguably the best things in life, are king at the Bands, Burgers and Brews Burger Throwdown.
This competitive event, in which Lowcountry chefs will compete for the title of best burger, is at the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina from 1 to 5 p.m.