Weekend Roundup: Happy Okto-beer-fest 

This is not a drill folks. It’s the first weekend of October, which means Oktoberfest events out the wazoo. Put your party pants on and book a babysitter, cause we’ve got at least one festival on each day of the weekend. Hey, you could even hop around and try them all. But make sure you’ve got Uber on your phone, cause it’s only fun if you Oktoberfest responsibly.
Friday
If you’re out on Folly, check out singer-songwriter Cliff Cody at Loggerhead’s at 6 p.m
. Free.
Cruise over to Stereo 8 on Folly Road at 7 p.m. for their first annual Oktoberfest bash.
Enjoy craft selections from the beer garden, delicious food and drink specials, and live music from Hibachi Heroes.
Laugh your butt off at PULP for $5. Their 10 p.m. Rip City: XX
show includes anything from comedians to animal handlers to nudists to musicians. It’s going to get weird.
Head to PURE Theatre to see The Christians
at 7:30 p.m.
There's more theater where that came from. Check out a MOJA show, Stick Fly,
at Dock Street Theatre at 8 p.m., and a CofC show, Superior Donuts
, at Emmett Robinson Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
MOJA's reggae block dance party
kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Brittlebank Park.
Palmetto Brewing's loading dock series
is always fun and always free. Head there for live music starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday
You can run or you can watch — your choice. The IOP Connector Run,
benefiting Windwood Farms, kicks off at 8 a.m.
The school spirit run for Niger benefits construction of a primary school in Niger, Africa. The race will be held at James Island County Park
starting at 9 a.m.
Head to Park Circle
from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free Oktoberfest bash. Hosted by The Brew Cellar and Palmetto Brewing, with food from EVO Pizzeria.
Next up, Folly Road. Stop by the James Island American Legion Post from 2-7 p.m. for authentic German eats, cold beer, and a live oompah band
. $12 for adults, $5 for kids.
You should be hitting your stride right around now. Check out the Cooper River Rodeo on Mechanic Street from noon to 8 p.m. Cooper River Brewing
will show off snazzy craft brews, like their traditional Golden Ale and a watermelon-infused white beer. There will also be 3 different IPAs on tap. Munch on snacks from Rebel Taqueria, The Immortal Lobster, Dog & Duck, and Gelati Moto, with live music all day long.
Fabulon Art Gallery hosts Future Casting
: An Interactive Hip-Hop Presentation, from 5-8 p.m.
A Tall Tail
, performed by Charleston's International Ballroom Dance Studios, hits Sottile Theatre's stage at 7 p.m.
With a name like Hot Buttered Rum,
how could Pour House's 9:30 p.m. show be bad? Tickets are $12 at the door.
Vroom, vroom. Head to Summerville's Nexton from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to check out an auto show,
featuring over 300 sports cars, trucks, and all things new, old, and in between.
Sunday
The 13th annual Buddy Walk
features jump castles, face painting, treats for kids, and more. Head to Daniel Island's Etiwan Park for the walk, which kicks off at noon.
Fill your body with the good stuff — the fourth annual Summerville Italian feast
, held in Hutchinson Square, starts at 11 a.m.
Speaking of food festivals, you can get more grub out at Freshfields Village at the Lowcountry Beer and Wine Festival,
from 3-6 p.m.
Take an aspirin and hydrate folks, we’ve got two more for you. Check out the Daniel Island Oktoberfest at the MUSC Health Stadium
from noon to 5 p.m. For $15, you can enjoy great beer, food, live music, and activities for your whole family. Plus, they’re showing the Panthers game on the big screen. What more could you want?
Drink for a good cause at The House that Beer Built
from noon to 5 p.m. Head over to The Barrel on Folly Road and enjoy samples from 9 local breweries, a bourbon bar, food truck, and jump castle, all for $10. Proceeds benefitting home-building projects on James Island.
Head over to the Latin American Festival
at Wannamaker Park from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general, $5 for students and military. This annual hit includes live music, vibrant dances, authentic crafts and mouth-watering food.
Round out the weekend with some great music. As part of the MOJA Festival, you can jam out to covers of Prince
at the Charleston Music Hall at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.