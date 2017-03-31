Weekend Roundup: Get over it 

It’s a beautiful weekend for a Bridge Run, don’t you think? Runner or not, here’s a list of the best events of the weekend. We promise you won’t run out of things to do. And be sure to check out our full Bridge Run roundup.
Friday
It’s the 45th year of Summerville’s Flowertown Festival
, one of the largest arts and crafts festival in the southeast, with tons of pretty flowers and a farmer’s market, kid’s activities, and food.
Head over to the opening reception of the Young Contemporaries art exhibit
, where you can see the most recent talent in photography, painting, and abstract art.
Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors
are coming to Charleston Music Hall, so make sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.
If you’re in the mood for some Lowcountry boil,
look no further than Under the Tent, with plenty of food, entertainment, and drink specials to start off your weekend.
Check out off-broadway musical Smoke on the Mountain
, following a North Carolina gospel family from 1938, starting at 8 p.m.
Start off your bridge run activities with drink specials and live entertainment at Red’s Ice House
and Tavern & Table
, with events and specials all weekend long.
Follow the classic story of blonde Elle Woods proving herself by attending Harvard Law, with musical Legally Blonde
playing at 8 p.m. at Flowertown Theater.
Urban Flow Yoga
hosts a donation-based class at 5:30 p.m., with proceeds going to We Are Family.
Not so sure of your dancing feet? Head to Elite Dance in Mt. P for a social (and instructive) dancing class
starting at 7:15 p.m.
Tap into your true nature at Ecstatic Dance with DJ Lanatron
, a substance-free night of free movement. The event takes place at St. Julian Devine Community Center at 7 p.m.
The Full Code Jazz Ensemble
plays free jazz at How Art Thou at 8 p.m.
The Stingrays take on the Solar Bears
at 7:05 p.m. in part one of a two game series.
Saturday
It’s the 40th annual Cooper River Bridge Run
, where you can enjoy music, food, drinks, and all around fun all day, and where you can cheer on the runners as they make it over the bridge.
The Brick will be celebrating their four year anniversary
all day, with music from Josh & Matt and Dan’s Tramp Stamp, and $5 drink specials.
Fill up your belly with a rib cook-off at Battle of the Pitmasters,
where you can listen to live music and get grilling tips from the pros, with proceeds going to St. Jude’s.
Check out the Deep Purple
Warehouse Party at Purple Buffalo, with dance music, video art, snacks, full bar, and a photo booth.
Today kicks off the Volvo Car Open
, where you can see the best of the best in women’s tennis compete for the championship.
Head over to Palmetto Brewing Co. to celebrate the Bridge Run’s big finish
, with beer, food trucks, and a block party style music festival.
The Gaillard will host singer Ellis Hall
for a special performance of Soul Unlimited, with impressive vocal singing rhythm and blues.
The original members of the Harlem Globetrotters
are coming to the North Charleston Coliseum, so make sure to grab some tickets (and maybe even an autograph).
The Shelter Kitchen & Bar
will be open early, where you can watch the Bridge Run from their patio & deck, and enjoy live music, food and drink specials all day long.
Sunday
Today’s the last day to catch The Miracle Worker
, an inspiring play about Helen Keller and her teacher Annie Sullivan, starting at 3 p.m.
Experience abstract paintings, drawings, sculptures, and videos exploring paradoxical views of women and the American experience with After Midnight in the Dynasty and Fatal Links, on display at The Southern gallery.
Get jazzy with And They Called it Jazz at the Charleston Performing Arts Center on James Island, with smooth and sultry jazz by various performers, dancers, and musicians.
From 12-6 p.m. you can get in on some ragin cajun fun at the Lowcountry Cajun
Festival, with music, classic cajun and creole food, and a crawfish eating contest.
Charleston’s thrifters and drifters
are coming together to bring you the best in vintage fashion and products, with over 20 vendors, 12-5 p.m. at the Royal American.
Join PURE Theatre
for the second annual Big HEART Raffle, with food provided by Rutledge Cab Co. and beer from Founders Brewing Co., and an exciting raffle with proceeds benefiting adults with special needs.
It’s the sixth annual Honey & Bee Expo
, where you can get your fix of honey flavored food and treats, hear from speakers and presenters, and listen to music from the V-Tones.
Mt. Pleasant’s Farmers Market
starts today, with a variety of vendors offering honey, fresh produce, artisan foods, art and live music.