Weekend Roundup: Feeling presidential 

We got a new president today, y'all. Whether that fact makes you happy or ... quite the opposite, there's not much you can do about it except enjoy the weekend. Read on for our list of all things fun, March-y, and rain free.
Friday
Check out the Charleston Comedy Festival all weekend, featuring some of the best improv and sketch comedians around. Read all of our coverage here
PURE Theatre presents The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence
from 7:30-9:30 p.m., a cautionary tale following the love life of Sherlock Holmes’ trusty sidekick Watson.
Need more theater? Threshold Repertory Theatre's got Mine
on tap at 7:30 p.m., Flowertown Players present All in the Timing
at 8 p.m., and Suddenly Last Summer plays at Footlight Players Theatre
at 8 p.m.
Club Brandy hosts Foam in Color,
Charleston’s largest foam and paint rave, a event raging from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Head to Tua Lingua for Familiars
, an art show by Vik Hart, starting at 7 p.m.
The Pour House hosts Shrimp Records' fundraiser for Gun Sense at 9 p.m.
More art! Check out Ronald Ramsey and Anthony Dominguez's work at a reception at the Halsey
from 6:30-8 p.m. and head to the City Gallery from 5-7 p.m. for a restrospective of Henry G. Michaux's sculpture and graphic works.
Yoga teacher Alex Seaman leads a substance-free dance class, Ecstatic Dance, at St. Julian Devine Center from 7-9 p.m., with tunes from DJ Party Dad.
Charleston’s annual Jazz Festival
returns at the Gaillard, including performers Heather Rice and Friends, Matt White and the Super Villain Jazz Band, and the Charleston All-Star Youth Jazz Orchestra, SOA Jazz Band, and the Jazz Professors.
Saturday
In case you missed it: Charleston is hosting its own Women's March. It starts at 11 a.m. with a noon rally in Brittlebank Park. Read all of the details here.
The Royal American hosts pop/rock band Beach Tiger
, with Super City and Party Dad, $5 admission starting at 9 p.m.
Riverfront Park holds the 5th annual oyster roast
and silent auction, where you can fill up on oysters, chili, hot dogs, and a variety of reasonably priced drinks, all while playing outside games with your friends from noon-4 p.m.
Enjoy coffee and breakfast
while admiring antique cars at Cars & Coffee at the Kiawah Village Green. Free to attend.
Charleston Pour House hosts Lord Nelson
as part of their On the Deck music series, featuring free funky jams starting at 6:30 p.m.
Katt Williams
performs at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
Head out to Awendaw Green
at 1:30 p.m. for and music and Oysters for Wildlife with performances from Minimum Wage, and Hanz Gretzel and the Eighty Sixers.
Take the kids to Dock Street Theatre's performance of James and the Giant Peach
at 3 p.m.
Get your grub on at Bar Mash's Semilla food truck
pop-up at 9 a.m.
Sunday
Localpalooza
celebrates Charleston while raising money for local nonprofits, with performances by local musicians such as Red Cedar Review and The Rescue Blues. Food for purchase available from vendors such as Avila: Venezuelan Cuisine and Blackenese Soul Food Hibachi, with iced treats provided by SnoBar Cocktails Southeast. Event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Addicted to Love returns to 34 West Theater Co.
, a musical comedy back by popular demand, starting at 3 p.m.
Charleston Wedding Week starts with Diamonds and Dogs,
where you can drink champagne, munch on Southern bites, and experience bridal fashion, with partial proceeds benefiting Charleston Animal Society.
East Cooper Meals on Wheels hosts their fourth annual oyster roast
at Palmetto Islands County Park from 2-5 p.m.
Elvis Lives
performs at the Gaillard at 4 p.m.
Got a New Years resolution to try yoga? Head to Urban Flow Yoga from 1-3 p.m. for Yoga 101.