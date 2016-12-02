Weekend Roundup: Deck the halls 

Happy first weekend of December, Charleston. The temps are dropping (kind of), the holiday markets are popping up all over town, and we've got a weekend full of fun for you. Read on.
Friday
Catch My Fair Lady
at Woolfe Street tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to read our theater critic Maura Hogan's review here.
Did somebody say table tootsies? You can find them at the Charleston Performing Arts Center located on Folly Road. Their performances of Holiday Cabaret
take place tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m.
Get fancy for a good cause at Pet Helpers' Fur Ball
, held at the Gaillard at 6 p.m.
Melissa Etheridge's Holiday Trio
tour heads to the Charleston Music Hall at 8 p.m. Read our interview with Etheridge here.
Mt. Pleasant Regional Library hosts That Holiday Book Sale
today from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
It's the Charleston Gallery Association's quarterly ArtWalk,
from 5-8 p.m. There are a bunch of opening receptions all over town — check under Visual Arts on our calendar for the full list.
Watch the lighting of Colonial Lake
from 5-7 p.m.
Head to Sottile Theater for The Nutcracker,
tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Keep that holiday spirit going with a performance of White Christmas
at Dock Street Theatre, tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
What If?'s Amadeus
starts tonight at Threshold Repertory Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Read our preview of the show here.
If you haven't been yet you may want to check out James Island County Park's Holiday Festival of Lights
every night. The park is open 5:30-10 p.m., Sun.-Thurs. and 5:30-11 p.m., Fri. & Sat.
Saturday
The Charleston Farmers Market
is in holiday mode, meaning you can check out local produce, products, and works from local artisans on Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Dec. 18. Check out our story on shopping local
to read about some of the market's makers.
It's a Groovy Kinda Christmas over at 34 West Theater Co.
at 8 p.m.
Summerville's James F. Dean Community Theater puts on A 1940's Radio Christmas
at 8 p.m.
Throw on your antlers for the annual 5K Reindeer Run,
taking place in downtown Charleston, with an afterparty held at Lagunitas.
The Central Mosque of Charleston hosts an Interfaith Open House
from 2-4 p.m.
Get down under the sea at the aquarium's Sealife by Starlight
party starting at 6:30 p.m.
Help pick the finalists for Theatre 99's Stand-Up Comedy
Competition at 10 p.m.
Buy local
at West Ashley's Fabulon art space and gallery from noon-4 p.m.
Check out new venue the Purple Buffalo (2702 Azalea Drive) and see the show Charleston Hype: Supercypher
at 8:30 p.m.
Johns Island's Homegrown Holiday Bazaar
features food trucks, live music, and, of course, plenty of local vendors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Head to Finklestein's Studio in North Charleston for Ink Meets Paper and Finklestein Toys' open studio and holiday shop,
from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
IOP's holiday street fest
takes place from 2-7 p.m.
Charleston Music Hall hosts the Charleston Jazz Orchestra's Holiday Swing
Concert at 3 and 8 p.m.
Nothing says Christmas like downtown Charleston by candlelight
. Head to the Nathaniel Russell house at 6 and 7 p.m. for candlelit house tours.
Sunday
The Royal American holds their fourth annual biker oyster roast
from 2-8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank.
The Wagener Terrace Neighborhood oyster roast takes place at Lowndes Grove
from noon-4 p.m.
Get down with some vintage goods at Tin Roof's Holy City Vintage Market
from 1-6 p.m.
Boone Hall hosts Wine Under the Oaks
, featuring the aforementioned wine, live music, and food samples, from 1-5 p.m.
The downtown Charleston holiday parade
and tree lighting kick off at 2 p.m. at Colonial Lake. The tree will be lit
in Marion Square just before 6 p.m.
The North Charleston Performing Arts Center presents the South Carolina Ballet
's Nutcracker at 5:30 p.m.
PULP's Sunday night movies are always $5 and bring your own snacks and drinks. This Sunday's movie, starting at 7 p.m., is Choose Me.
West Ashley's Holy City Salsa dance studio presents United We Dance
, a benefit for Tricounty Family Ministries, at 7:30 p.m.