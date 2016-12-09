Weekend Roundup: Cure for the holiday blues 

Holiday blues got you down? If you're like us, you're battling one hell of a head cold, trying to figure out how you can stretch your paycheck to buy your loved ones gifts, and doing the math on what holiday parties are skip-able (probably the ones without an open bar, if we're being honest). This time of year is bright and cheery but it's also stressful, and surprisingly this weekend, really freakin' cold. Don't waste your time figuring out what to do — let us tell you.
And while we have you here, make sure to check out our holiday market roundup,
featuring as many holiday pop-ups and local markets as we could find.
Friday
Head to Fabulon from 5-8 p.m. for the photography show, I Live Here.
Mitchell Hill Gallery hosts Popcorn Garland: A Small Works Show
featuring, well, smaller pieces of art that range from $25-$500. Head there starting at 6 p.m.
Check out Underneath the Lintel at 7:30 p.m. at PURE Theatre tonight and tomorrow night. It's the story of an eccentric librarian
who travels back in time.
Woolfe Street Playhouse's My Fair Lady
will have its last weekend of performances this weekend. Check it out tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
We all want Kanye to get better right? Head to the Purple Buffalo at 10 p.m. for Get Well Kanye
, a hip-hip, DJ, Kanye-themed party tonight, in honor of the performance he would have had in Columbia.
M. Dumas and Sons hosts the Onward Reserve
Trunk Show until 7 p.m. tonight, and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. tomorrow.
Celebrate Cannon Green's second birthday
from 5-11 p.m. with bar specials and a discount on the tasting menu.
Peter Eudenbach's
closing lecture, gallery walk-through and party are at the Halsey tonight from 6-8:30 p.m.
Head to St. Julian Devine Community Center for Ecstatic Dance
from 7-9 p.m.
Theatre 99 presents Improv Smackdown
at 8 p.m.
It's time for the 21st annual Charleston Christmas
special, performed at the Charleston Music Hall all weekend.
West Ashley's Barnes & Noble hosts the Harry Potter Magical Holiday Ball
from 7-10 p.m.
Saturday
Participate in a fun run that gives back at Give Me Shelter's Color Run 5K
, which starts at 9 a.m. at Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex.
The Johns Island Oyster Fest
is held at Trophy Lakes from 12-6 p.m.
Head to Center Street for Folly Beach's
Christmas Parade, which kicks off at 1 p.m.
The Gaillard Center presents The Nutcracker,
performed by the Charlotte Ballet, at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sun. Dec. 11.
Santacon
is here. Head to the Blind Tiger at 4:30 p.m. for the beginning of one longggg bar crawl.
The annual holiday parade of boats
cruises through the Charleston Harbor starting at 5 p.m.
Centerfolds Reloaded: The Hottest in History
features dancers from Dance Lab and heads to Striped Pig Distillery at 9 p.m.
It's Indie Authors Day
from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Main Library.
Grab brunch with Santa
himself at Mercantile from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hot tip: there will be alcohol available to put in your hot chocolate.
The Cocktail Club hosts the Hot and Bottled
Cocktail Class from noon-1:30 p.m., $25 per person.
Check out Charlie Claus
at Joe Riley stadium, which features photos with Charlie and Santa Claus, a vendor village, and more, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Get down with some live acoustic soul music from Chaquis Maliq
at Elliotborough Mini Bar at 7:30 p.m.
Dock Street Theatre puts on the Best Christmas Pageant Ever
, from 3-4:15 p.m.
If you can't get enough of family-friendly Christmas plays, make sure to head to 5th Wall's performances of Christmas in Crisis
, held at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sun. Dec. 11.
Sunday
Santa's a busy guy. Get breakfast with him at Rutledge Cab Co. with two seatings at 8:15 and 9:15 a.m.
Mt. Pleasant's Christmas Light Parade
starts at 5:30 p.m. If you want a front row seat, head to The Shelter for a watch party.
It's Second Sunday
on King Street. Head there from 1-5 p.m. for traffic-free strolling.
Drayton Hall hosts a holiday oyster roast
from 1-4 p.m.
ET Anderson, Zack Mexico, and Secret Guest take the stage at Royal American
at 9 p.m.
Warehouse hosts a holiday soiree
from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. featuring dinner specials, Brown Water Whiskey tasting, and more.
Head to PULP for a screening
of Blackboard Jungle — $5 gets you in and the event, which starts at 7 p.m., is BYOB.