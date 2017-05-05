Weekend Roundup: Cinco de Derby 

In case you hadn't noticed, there's a lot going on this weekend. From Cinco de Mayo
to the Kentucky Derby
, the reasons to drink abound. Be sure to check out our roundups for those events so you don't miss out on any fun. In the meantime, we proudly present our weekend roundup, carefully curated for a weekend full of fun (and as many drinks as you choose to put in your mouthhole).
Friday
It's First Friday downtown so be sure to swing by as many art galleries as you can. Check out the last exhibition at Corrigan Gallery, Fragments
; a duo's exhibition at Robert Lange, Uplift and Upheaval
; and Meyer Vogl Gallery's North of Calhoun
. All exhibits are free to check out from 5-8 p.m.
Frothy Beard Comedy
night takes place at the new Frothy Beard location in West Ashley starting at 8 p.m. Hosted by Shawna Jarrett this show includes comedians Joseph Coker, Quinton Gills, Rossi Brown, Keith Dee, and more.
This weekend is your last chance to check out Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean at Footlight Players
, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
As part of Enough Pie's month-long series of art exhibits, events, and installations, check out the revealing of Under the Sea
, a mural at the Martin Luther King, Jr. pool downtown at 5 p.m.
Get make-up, manicures, and margs
at Charmed Beauty and Gifts from 4-7 p.m.
As part of the North Charleston Arts Festival be sure to check out Contra dance
at Advent Lutheran Church from 7-10:30 p.m.
The RiverDogs play Delmarva
tonight at 7:05 p.m., followed by games through Monday. Tonight is Cinco de Mayo(nnaise), too, so that's somethin'.
It's Kickin' Chicken comedy night
in Summerville, kicking off at 10 p.m.
Saturday
Father Comes Home from the War: Parts 1, 2, and 3 is still playing at PURE
, so be sure to check it out at 2 or 7:30 p.m.
Today is the day for the Charleston Dragon Boat Festival
, with races starting at 8 a.m. at Brittlebank.
Check out sheep shearing
at Middleton Place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Music Farm presents The SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque
at 9 p.m.
New shop Cannonborough Collective
celebrates their grand opening with mint juleps, a food truck, and local goods for sale from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
At McLeod Plantation
you can take tours that delve into the history of the place and reflect recent research starting at 11 a.m.
Redux celebrates the opening of its new location
on Upper King Street with a big party featuring a food truck, drinks, live music, and, of course, art, starting at 7 p.m.
Leah Suarez and Bare Witness perform Sacred Ground: A Concert and Celebration
at the Circular Congregational Church at 7:30 p.m.
Danny May
plays "soulful rhythmic acoustic" and Americana music at Lagunitas Tap Room at 4:20 p.m.
Help pick up the area that makes up the future Lowline
starting at 9 a.m. at 1 Simons Street downtown.
The Charleston Area Convention Center hosts a gem, jewelry, mineral, and fossil
show Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fort Dorchester High School hosts a festival of life to raise awareness about teen suicide. The event features food trucks
, live music, and SPCA adoptions from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday
Threshold Repertory Theatre presents The Jacksonian
's final performance at 3 p.m.
Kids bike the park
, Hampton Park that is, as part of Charleston Moves' bike month. The family-friendly day kicks off at 10 a.m. and features a kids' obstacle course, race course, and face painting.
Unity Church of Charleston holds an African Market from 1-4 p.m.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a couple days after the fact at Holy City Salsa
, where you can take part in a free intro lesson at 7:30 p.m. followed by open dancing from 8-11 p.m. The event is BYOB.
Grab some brunch at the Charleston Animal Society where you can sign up to foster kittens and puppies
, 1-4 p.m.
Carnes Crossroads holds their annual street party
, 1-4 p.m., featuring live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and beer and wine for purchase.
34 West Theater Co. hosts screenings of shows from the National Theatre of London. Check out Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
this Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m.