Weekend Roundup: Cheers to the Moms 

Put down your phone, your laptop, and any other distracting devices: It's Mother's Day weekend. That means spending quality time with family and celebrating and remembering the moms that made us who we are. Whether your matriarch is into dancing, drinking, or bird-watching, we've got some activities to keep the whole fam busy through Sunday.
Friday
Boot scoot boogie down to Elite Dance International Studio for this BYOB social dancing
event starting at 7:15 p.m.
The 47th annual Charleston Greek Festival
starts today at 5 p.m.; head to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church downtown for wine tastings, dance performances, and delectable Greek bites.
It may be mom's weekend, but this event caters to the dads — Daughters & Dads
' craft evening has duos creating non-traditional artwork together, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant.
Join 200 local community and business leaders for dinner and dancing at the Sister Summit Legacy Awards
at Charles Towne Landing starting at 6:30 p.m.
It's back! Party at the Point
at Charleston Harbor Resort & Mariana starts at 5:30 p.m. with a full cash bar, drink specials, and music by Sol Driven Train with Sally & George.
Find your zen at Namaste Folly
, a free yoga and potluck event at the Folly Beach Community Center starting at 7 p.m.
Watch Curt Butler live paint
tonight and tomorrow between 1 and 6 p.m. at The Wells Gallery.
Catch the finale of Summerville Orchestra's WestRock Subscription Series
starting with a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m.
Celebrate country singer and hip swinger Darius Rucker's b-day
at FILL Restaurant and Piano Bar starting at 5 p.m.
Head to Trophy Lakes on Johns Island for this POP Up stand Up Yoga & Fitness
happy hour; the high-intensity low-impact session starts at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
The 14th annual Moms' Run + Family Fun Day
starts at 7 a.m. at MUSC Health Stadium; participants run or walk a 5K, then enjoy live music and free food after the race, all while raising money for Pospartum Support Charleston.
Get down on the farm at Legare Farms' Big Red Barn Festival
from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where you can enjoy live music, a concession stand, and hay and horse rides.
Flowertown Underground holds a free Shakespeare Master Class l
ed by renowned Shakespearean actors Clarence Felder and Chris Weatherhead from 1 to 4 p.m.
Catch the last installment of The Black Hat Trilogy
series from Flowertown Underground at 8 p.m. for some avant garde humor.
Grab some books from Itinerate Literate then sling back a beer, or two, at the Brew Cellar
from 1 to 7 p.m.
The dino-mite weekend exhibit, Discover the Dinosaurs
, starts today at the Convention Center from 9 to 7 p.m.
Participate in the 12th annual Green and Lean 5K
to help support area litter control programs.
R. B. Stall High School and Chik-Fil-A Leadership Academy hold the Warrior Fit Challenge
, a free community event with music, food, health screenings, inflatables, and a 5K color run (participants must pay $10 at the door for the 5K).
What better way to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day than with an adventure at Lake Marion; head to the Center for Birds of Prey to go Birding by Boat in Stumphole Swamp.
At 2 and 4 p.m. Holy City Salsa holds a Kizomba Workshop
with regional experts Rainee and Ro.
Bring your pup and grab some craft brews at The Barrel from 4 to 8 p.m. for this fundraiser
benefitting the Marine Corps Special Operations.
Sunday
It's Second Sundays
on King Street which means pedestrians have the right-of-way to window shop and actually shop from 1 to 5 p.m.
Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park
is offering moms a free pass to #optoutside from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
You don't have to cross the pond to see the Twelfth Night
; the classic Shakespearean comedy is broadcast live from the National Theatre of London at 34 West Theater Co. starting at 7 p.m.
The North Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The family-friendly 2017 LagFest
takes place at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park from 3 to 5 p.m. with jump castles, rides, a mechanical bull, face painting, balloon art, BBQ, and Italian ices.
La Morra Pizzeria's final pop-up
takes place at Lewis Barbecue staring at 4:30 p.m. and will feature collabs with chefs from Mike Lata to Michael Toscano.
The 2017 McDonald's Choir Showcase
takes place at the NPAC starting at 6:30 p.m.
Everyone loves a rubber ducky; purchase a yellow quacker at the Just Ducky Race
on Shem Creek to benefit the Hollings Cancer Research Center. The winner receives a $250 Red's Ice House gift certificate and $300 Tavern & Table gift certificate.