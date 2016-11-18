Weekend Roundup: Can you feel the holiday cheer? 

The holidays with all their stress and self-invited relatives are arriving sooner than you think, so why not enjoy a low key weekend with friends. There’s lots of theater shows, comedy, and oyster roasts around Charleston this weekend. Grab your squad and chill out ... literally (it'll be chilly on Sunday, we promise). And yeah, the holidays are upon us, so buy local gifts while you're at it.
Friday
Head over to the Emmett Robinson Theatre at 7:30 for the College’s production of Stage Door
, a Depression-era drama that follows the struggles of three aspiring actresses. Tickets are $20 for general and $15 for seniors.
You can learn something new every day, or at least every six and a half minutes. Catch Pecha Kucha XXV
at the Charleston Music Hall at 8 pm and enjoy eight presenters, plus four musical performances throughout the evening. Tickets are $15 general and $10 for students.
Need a good laugh? Drop in at Stereo 8 at 8 p.m. for their stand-up show Flipped Out.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
If that hasn’t got your sides splitting yet, head over to Redux for Rip City. This monthly comedy show will feature Secret Guest, Nameless Numberhead
, Vince Fabra, and nine other comedians. Tickets are only $10 and all the proceeds go towards a new Upper King space for Redux, so they can continue to house and host all of Charleston’s weirdness.
Elise Testone
rocks out with Big Mean Sound Machine at the Pour House at 8 p.m.
Like free oysters? Head to Bay Street Biergarten starting at 6 p.m. to enjoy a customer appreciation
oyster roast.
Get down to some Masterworks at A German Requiem
at the Gaillard Center tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.
Dance into oblivion at Oblivion Dance Night
at The Tin Roof starting at 9 p.m.
Start your holiday shopping now at Charleston's Holiday Market
, Fri.-Sun. at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Saturday
Run — a lot — at Laurel Hill County Park's Ultra Chili 50K
race, starting at 8 a.m.
There's even more fitness in your future if you head to Barre on a Boat,
held on the Carolina Girl Yacht at 10 a.m. The class costs $20.
Visit the farmers market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. While you're there consider donating
a new or gently used coat or unwrapped new toy to Tricounty Family Ministries — there will be a box set up next to the jump castles.
Combining beer with yoga sure is relaxing. Head over to Low Tide Brewing at 11am for Beer Yogis Give Back
. Bring a nonperishable food donation and $15, and you get beer and a special yoga class. If you want to go dry, bring your food donation and just $10 to attend the yoga class.
Don’t miss Home Team BBQ’s 10th
anniversary party, from 12-6 p.m., at their Williman Street location. Food stations will be selling pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, boudin balls, and more. There will also be beers from Palmetto Brewery, a mechanical bull, jump castle, and live music performances. And it’s all free to attend!
Come out to the Charleston Animal Society’s Chili Cook Off
and Oyster Roast from 1-5 p.m. at Riverfront Park. For $25, you get to sample dozens of different chilis, fresh oysters, craft beers, and Firefly spirits. Plus, you can help support the CAS’s no-kill animal shelter. Win win.
The Ervin Brothers
jam out for free at The Commodore.
Get your jazz fix at How Art Thou? Cafe starting at 8 p.m., where you can check out the Oscar Rivers Jazz
Quartet with Bobbie Storm.
If you stand with Standing Rock
, head to the Pour House for a benefit concert (min. $10 donation) from 12:30-9:30 p.m.
South Windermere Shopping Center hosts the Harvest Hootenanny from 2-8 p.m., featuring tastings, product demonstrations, and special sales. Several stores will also serve as drop off locations for the Lowcountry Food Bank
.
Check out the lighting of Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre from 6-8 p.m. where you can check out a laser light show,
live music, giveaways, and more.
The Stingrays
take on the Colorado Eagles at 7:05 p.m.
Films on the Field
take on the holidays with screenings every Saturday (except Nov. 26) now through Dec. 17. This weekend you can watch Shrek the Halls and Home Alone, starting at 4 p.m.
Buy local goods at Fabulon's local art makers market
from 12-4 p.m.
Sunday
Grab a mat and $10 and head over to The Pour House for an hour of yoga, hosted by Evolve Holistic Health and Fitness.
After sweating out the weekend’s debaucheries, stick around for the local farmer’s market and vendors.
You’re already there, so stick around The Pour House at 11 a.m. to hear Kanika Moore and the Motown Throwdown
, a Motown, gospel, and funk group.
Slow down with a play at the Woolfe Street Playhouse. Their production of My Fair Lady
shows at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$30.
If you’re looking for something geared towards kids, check out James and the Giant Peach
at the Footlight Players Theatre. Tickets are $15 and the shows are at 2 and 5 p.m.
Oysters, right? Get some at the eighth annual Locals' Local oyster roast
at Coosaw Creek Crab Shack starting at 1 p.m.
The West Ashley Farmers Market Holiday Fair
will be held at Ackerman Park from 1-5 p.m.
PULP Gallery hosts Seconds,
a 1966 sci-fi drama, at 7 p.m. The flick is $5 and you can BYO snacks and drinks.