Weekend Roundup: Baby it's (kinda sorta) cold outside 

How is it November already? Thankfully, temperatures are dropping steadily (as much as they can in Charleston), and the bugs are finally taking their seasonal vacation. Come out this weekend and enjoy this fall weather with some great local venues, including art, live performances, and culinary opportunities, just to name a few.
Friday
Halloween may be over, but Dracula is timeless.
Come out to the Dock Street until Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. (Sunday, 3 p.m.) for some classic scares and a cast of local haunts. Tickets run $30-$63.
So, you like O Brother Where Art Thou
and Breaking Bad? How about country music and drinks from local actors? Check out Moonshine County Line at 34 West Theatre Co. until Nov. 12. Thurs.-Sat. 8p.m., Sun. 8p.m. Tickets are $25.
Harry and Snowman
premiers today at Terrace Theatre on James Island and will benefit Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding. Showtimes available online, tickets run from $8-$10.50 p.m.
Check out Climb by Hirona Matsuda
, a beautiful artistic display of miniature carpentry, light and an array of found objects. Event is free and will run from 5-8 p.m. at Mitchell Hill Gallery.
Get your art on and experience Inspired by Nature,
an exhibition by local artists Gogo Ferguson and West Fraser. Pieces include natural finds from our Lowcountry landscape. Event is from 5-8 p.m. at Helena Fox Fine Art. Free to attend.
Hop aboard the Carolina Queen
to hear come great live music complete with SweetWater brews. Meet at 17 Lockwood at 6:30 p.m. Tickets only $20.
Get the dust off your mat and get moving at Yoga House of Charleston. Every first Friday, Community Yoga Social
welcomes all levels for a one-hour session, followed by local brews and healthy snacks. 7-9 p.m., $25.
Saturday
Put on your sneakers and tie-dye and get out for good at the Goodwill Hippie Dash
. The race will benefit both Goodwill and Special Olympics South Carolina. The run starts at 8 a.m. and donations are always appreciated.
Ireland comes to Charleston during PURE Theatre’s Rendition of The Beauty Queen of Leenane
. Don’t be fooled, Irish women are not always well-mannered. 7:30 p.m. until Nov. 12. Tickets are $28.
Lesson Plans to Late Night
features Lucas Bohn, a one-man standup comedian who will laugh you to tears. Event will be held at Threshold Repertory Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets run from $15-$25.
Ian Mason’s series of paintings entitled The Essential Dog
(all of which feature man’s best friend) will be on display in Dog & Horse Fine Art until Dec. 3. Free to attend.
Under music director Wojciech Milewski, The Summerville Orchestra presents All That Jazz
, featuring a wide array of show tunes and jazz legends. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Summerville Baptist Church. 18 and under free, adults $15.
5th Wall Productions, housed at Citadel Mall, presents The Way It Is
, the chilling story of two former lovers. Show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets run from $15-$20.
Make your dream home become a reality at Celadon’s 22nd Birthday
Celebration. Local artisans will feature their wares, complete with food trucks and live music by Urban Roots Reggae. Event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and is free to the Charleston Community.
Everyone come out to party for the parks
at Colonial Lake, which will include local street foods, open bars, live music and more! All proceeds will go toward park care and renovation. Event runs from 6-10 p.m. and tickets run from $85-$200.
For the fifth year in a row, Lowcountry Hoedown
features the finest in southern cuisine, drinks, and live music. Get on your cowboy boots and join the fun at the Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $65 at the gate.
Sunday
The Folly Jazz Festival
will feature live renditions of some of the greatest jazz pieces from artists Ann Caldwell, The Charleston School of the Arts Big Band and many more! Event runs from 1-10:30 p.m. and is free to attend, so bring the whole family.
The ACC Women’s Soccer
Finals will be held at noon at MUSC Health Stadium. Students of ACC institutions and those 18 and under get in free. Single day tickets for adults are only $10.
Local artist Lisa Shimko will feature her award-winning work in her new exhibition, Lowcountry Water Halos
at Redux Contemporary Art Center. Event runs through Dec. 6 and is free to attend.
For their 11th year, Art’s Bar and Grill’s all-you-can-eat oyster roast
is back and better than ever. Until April 30, you can get the best in fresh oysters for only $14. No worries, crackers and knives are provided.
Short Grain
, a traditional Japanese eatery, is switching it up and serving Mexican cuisine while Crooked Crown makes some great drinks for the perfect Sunday. There will also be live music. Event will be held at Crooked Crown from 12-3 p.m. Free to attend.
Come out and support the Stingrays
during their series against the Elmira Jackals. Game starts at 3:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Prices are $10 and up.
PULP on King Street continues its film series by screening The Last Hurrah,
a classic 1958 film about American politics (which is still relevant today). BYO snacks and drinks. Film begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are only $5.
Come out to the Tattooed Moose
to check out some great vintage clothing and accessories by Red Rose Vintage. Pop-up runs from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free to attend.