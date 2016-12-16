Weekend Roundup: Baby it's cold outside 

Weather: here today, gone tomorrow. Bundle up Charleston, tonight's a cold one. Don't worry, though, much warmer temps are rollin' in the rest of this weekend, because, of course, we live in Charleston. Enjoy the holiday season and all the city has to offer with a big ol' roundup. Read on.
Friday
Check out PURE Theatre's Underneath the Lintel, tonight and tomorrow
at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. And read our theater critic Maura Hogan's review, here.
It's holiday play time in the city. If you like dancing reindeer, head to the Charleston Performing Arts Center's Holiday Cabaret
at 8 p.m. If you're more into traditional stories, Charleston Stage at Dock Street Theatre has White Christmas
on tap at 7:30 p.m.
Oh yeah, and don't forget Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musica
l on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. at Footlight Players Theatre.
Middleton Place hosts their annual Grand Illumination,
where trained actors take you back to the Christmas of 1782, starting at 6 p.m.
The Snow Queen Ballet
takes the stage at Sottile Theatre at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow.
Have you been to new venue The Purple Buffalo yet? Hip-hip acts The Moon Moths
take the stage tonight.
Loggerhead's hosts an ugly sweater party
with New Galaxy at 10 p.m.
Get your dance on at Elite Dance
's annual Christmas Party from 7-10 p.m.
Spend Christmas (well, a few days before) with the Charlestones at St. Matthew's
Lutheran Church tonight at 7 p.m. and Sunday night
at St. George's Episcopal Church at 4 p.m.
Monthly variety show Rip City
performs at Redux at 9 p.m.
Saturday
Summerville's Nexton Cocoa Cup
is always fun — who doesn't like hot chocolate after a 5K? Race starts at 9:30 a.m.
Bling in the season
at Gwynn's of Mt. Pleasant from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., where you can check out six local jewelry brands.
Brickhouse Party Plantation on Folly Road hosts a holiday festival with Pet Helpers
from 12-5 p.m.
Head to Freehouse Brewery
from 1-8 p.m. for a holiday celebration on the river, featuring an oyster roast and other food available for purchase.
If you're more into irreverent Christmas shows, then check out Woolfe Street Playhouse's The Santaland Diaries
at 7:30 p.m.
Head to the Charleston Music Hall for the 21st annual Charleston Christmas Special
at 2 and 7 p.m.
James F. Dean Community Theatre presents The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
at 8 p.m.
Get your fill of comics, crafts, and Christmas
at Coastal Coffee Roasters from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Watch The Polar Express
at MUSC Health Stadium as part of the holiday films on the field series, starting at 4 p.m.
Honeysmoke
plays the blues at The Pour House at 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Diablo
plays with Mike Martin, the Beautiful Mess, and Lily Slay at the Royal American at 9 p.m.
The Seed of Life Collective in West Ashley hosts a winter solstice celebration
of light from 3-8 p.m., with music, food trucks, and more.
Patch Whiskey and Sean Williams open up their North Charleston studio
from 6-10 p.m. Check out punk rock band Glass Lashes and pick up some of Patch's signature ornaments.
It's Christmas in Crisis
over at 5th Wall Productions (located at Citadel Mall), starting at 3 p.m.
Sunday
The Charleston Farmers Market
is held on Saturday AND Sunday this week — get there while the gettin's good, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
You can still check out James Island County Park's Festival of Lights, held on Sunday nights until 10 p.m. During the day Mingle with Kringle
in Santa's Village from 12-3 p.m.
Le Farfalle's first annual truffle feast
is held on Sunday and Monday, all day. White Truffles at half price? Sign us up.
Celadon's holiday
market features all kinds of vendors, crafters, farmers, live music, and more from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bay Street Biergarten hosts a fundraiser to get bicycles donated
to elementary schools in North Charleston, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Head to the Main Library for The V-tones 12th annual holiday extravaganza
, which will be broadcast live like an old time radio show on WYLA FM 97.5. Head to the library at 3 p.m. for the show.
The Tin Roof presents Jinglebang!
which is about as fun as it sounds, starting at 6 p.m.
Get down with some salsa and sweets at West Ashley's Holy City Salsa Dance Studio
from 7-11 p.m.