Truth Is brings you real life stories from locals 

Have you heard of The Moth? It's a truth storytelling show — if we're being literal — and it's featured in big cities around the country. Here's a snippet from their bio, to give you some more info: "Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of stories told live and without notes. Moth shows are renowned for the great range of human experience they showcase. Each show starts with a theme, and the storytellers explore it, often in unexpected ways."

Karen Mae Black, who has lived in New York and L.A., was a big fan of The Moth, and when she moved to Charleston a few years ago, she was bummed that the city didn't have a similar storytelling platform. Her solution? Create one.

Truth Is, which is just over a year old, is a monthly truth storytelling performance that takes place at Gala Desserts in Avondale. Each month has a theme — November's was Thanks & Giving, February's will be Stupid Cupid — and anyone and everyone is invited to take to the podium to tell a story, be it sad, funny, weird, or all of the above.

"All kinds of things happen," says Black of the intimate story nights at Gala. "People leave saying, 'I didn't think it was gonna be this good. I was just coming to get a piece of cake.'" And while Truth Is is not billed as a comedy show (Black deems it theater, admitting that the form is hard to describe), there will definitely be some funny stories told at their Sex, Drugs & Rock-N-Roll show.

The stories for this show are inspired by the "rocker lifestyle," which, of course, features the aforementioned sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. Performers include Chelsea Erickson, Christopher Hernandez, Amanda Kennedy-Colie, Andy Livengood, JA Moore, and Zoe Davis Roff. Black will host and do a little stand-up comedy in-between each performer. And remember, these folks are telling true stories, a rare, pure form in the comedy world. You know how real life usually influences sets? Well in this show real life is just told, straight up.

If you like what you see at Truth Is, then check out their monthly (free) show. "We're trying to grow a group and fans for our storytelling evening, and I want to start doing slams," says Black. A story slam, similar to a poetry slam, is a fast-paced competition. A story-off if you will. Black is eyeing cool venues in which to host the slam, including new music venue Purple Buffalo.

Until, then, though, Gala Desserts will be packing the house with people who just want to hear a good story. "The storytellers are very charismatic," says Black. "Sometimes there's not a dry eye in the house." —