December 28, 2016 Music+Clubs » Features

The Whigs frontman Parker Gispert finds his solo voice 

Stripped Down

By
click to enlarge In 2002, Parker Gispert started up garage-rock band the Whigs

Provided

In 2002, Parker Gispert started up garage-rock band the Whigs

Parker Gispert (of The Whigs)

w/ Rico & Miranda and Mel Washington
Wed. Dec. 28
9 p.m.
$10
Royal American
theroyalamerican.com

Latest in Features

Tags: , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS