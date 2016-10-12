October 12, 2016 Music+Clubs » Features

The Low Counts make more noise with less 

Sans Bullshit

By
click to enlarge North Carolina's The Low Counts list 'destroying snowmen' as a top interest

Provided

North Carolina's The Low Counts list 'destroying snowmen' as a top interest

The Low Counts

Fri. Oct. 14
10:30 p.m.
Free
The Mill
(843) 225-2650

Latest in Features

Tags: ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS