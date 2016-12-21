We love journalism, we really do. But after a year like this, couldn't we all use a little escape? We think so. That's why we enlisted 12 writers and artists to give us their best essays, fiction, poetry, and lyrics, along with illustrations, for a grab bag of wildly different stories. So pour a cup of cocoa and curl up next to the fire (or should we say fan? Looking at you 80° December) and enjoy our annual Lit Issue.