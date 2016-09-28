For this year's SWIG we decided it was high time to revisit the idea of a three-martini lunch — you know, the kind of leisurely business meetings you've seen on Mad Men, accompanied by smoke breaks and flirty waitresses.
Sometimes the best drink is one you make yourself. Pulling together a few of your favorite flavors, drawing a bit on your background, all to create something new, and hopefully something that you can share. That's the goal behind Holy City Spirits and the local micro-distillery's first signature product, Cherryshine.
Even though the temperature may be dropping from summer, the heat from our Charleston restaurant/bar scene is here to stay. There have been some pretty amazing places that have recently opened up in the city and now that the tourists are gone (for only a moment) one can enjoy a meal or beverage a little more comfortably.
We've all had a margarita (or two or three) and probably can vaguely recall some misspent night slamming Jose Cuervo shots. But there's so much more to tequila than salt-rimmed drinks and shooters.
Like being a Magic: The Gathering enthusiast or a Revolutionary War reenactor, identifying as a corn dog connoisseur isn't something most people advertise. Perhaps it's the carny connection or the general look of the thing, a phallic meat wand, that makes us corn dog lovers lower our heads in shame. I've certainly never gone public with my own corn dog love affair. Until now.
Earlier this year City Paper interviewed Paul Yellin, chef and owner of East Bay Street's Cane Rhum Bar & Caribbean Kitchen, to see what he had in mind for the restaurant, which features, highlights, and glorifies rum in all of its iterations. At the time he told CP's Dustin Waters, "I would like to help Charleston redefine and cultivate their palate of what they thought rum was or is."