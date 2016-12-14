These sound engineers are the unsung heroes of the Charleston music scene

If there's one thing that can make or break any show, it's the competence of the sound engineer. But while poor sound is exceedingly noticeable, a good, flawless gig, which happens more often than not in this city, is quietly enjoyed while all the credit goes to the musical act. But the artists on stage aren't the only talent in the room. And while we want to give a shoutout to all the parts that make a show succeed — lighting pros, stage hands, promoters, the list goes on — for this issue we're zeroing in on a few of the guys who are dedicated to the Holy City sound. Hats off to you, fellas.