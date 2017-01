Dozens of police officers with shields and batons and big canisters of pepper spray stand in lines block off the corner at 12th and Massachusetts Avenue in Washington, D.C., faces obscured behind shields, as nearly 100 activists who had already been arrested are cordoned off behind them, waiting to be processed.Protesters line the other side of the street. More and more arrive, chanting, yelling. “Let them go!”A trial of pink smoke cuts through the air. There is the sound of a sting ball grenade and several officers open up with long orange streams of chemical warfare pepper spray. Many people reported that rubber bullets were also fired.Earlier, a woman who said she lived in the neighborhood, was standing at the battle lines screaming at both sides, her body wrapped in an American flag, her face burned by pepper spray, now caked with milk of magnesia.“Why are you doing this?” she wailed.Officers run at people holding their billy clubs in both hands at throat level. (Dalton Bennett, areporter was thrown to the ground). Now they tackle a woman on the street, and use tall Clydesdale horses to menace anyone getting too close to the tackled protester.Before the melee began, the streets of D.C. were weirdly empty, a ghost town, nothing like what we had seen in previous years, especially Obama’s record-setting first inauguration.“We’re not seeing big crowds,” said Lacy MacAuley, an organizer for DisruptJ20 (a collection of groups that came together for the inauguration protests) and D.C resident. “We haven’t seen any area where we the protesters don’t outnumber Trump supporters.”The ever-growing fight in Northwest D.C. around 12th and 13th streets began small enough. I was wandering around at the makeshift headquarters for DisruptJ20, a collection of activist groups planning to disrupt the inauguration. I saw a small group of five young people wearing all black start to walk away with purpose. I followed them. They pulled on their masks, but suddenly appeared lost. “Where are they?” they asked.I started to scan the street and saw it, the mass of black shirts they were looking for. We all ran towards them. By the time I reached them, they too were running, chased by police on cycles — motor and bike — swerving almost as if to mow them down. A protester threw a trash can into the street. It rolled into a motorbike, forcing it to stop. A sign from in front of a store went flying through the air.Other officers came in from the other side. The group was cornered. That’s when they went crazy with the pepper spray and the batons — for the first time of the day (earlier, activists had chained themselves together to block a checkpoint into the inauguration and the police had not arrested anyone).Suddenly, a man appears walking through the crowd, followed by followers and the mood changes, briefly.“I am the president of America,” the man says. He is wearing a boot on his head and he has a long gray beard and Rasputin eyes. “I am also an amateur hostage negotiator.”His name is Vermin Supreme and he actually did run for president, as he has since 2004 (he promised a free pony for every American).A little later, the air again filled with pepper spray and what seemed like a gas, Supreme gets right in front of the police line and squawks out the National Anthem, Jimi Hendrix style, through a bullhorn.Another officer sprays gas into the crowd and “sting ball” grenades sound around the corner, where the heat of the action has moved. Lines of riot police face the protesters, some of whom threw bricks and concrete.“Officers did not deploy tear gas and did deploy pepper spray and other armaments,” D.C.’s Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham told me. “A full accounting of the control devices deployed will be made available when we have it.”The same multinational corporations Trump railed against in the campaign, had their windows smashed — Starbucks, Bank of America.The day ends with a burning limousine in the streets, a new symbol of our unity.The guerilla chaos that filled the air like the pepper spray on Friday is washed away the next days as half a million people pour into the the city for the Women’s March, filled with righteous anger, solidarity, and community.At one point, after the march has officially ended, a barricade blocking off Pennsylvania Avenue, leading towards the White House is knocked down. Marchers make their way to the fence on the other end, where Secret Service agents stand. An African-American woman walks up right beside them. “Whose house? Our House!” she chants, her fist raised in the air.