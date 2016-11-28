November 28, 2016 Food+Drink » Features

Randi Weinstein launches FAB, an all-female F&B business conference 

Absolutely Fabulous

By
click to enlarge PROVIDED - Randi Weinstein formerly worked as the director of events for Wine+Food
  • Provided
  • Randi Weinstein formerly worked as the director of events for Wine+Food

Latest in Features

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS