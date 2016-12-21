Our love

Was built on

An indian burial ground

Cursed, cursed

From the start

Ghosts walking through the walls

In your heart

(chorus)

You tell me not to hang on

but what did you expect me to do?

I made a religion, I made a religion

Out of loving you

And every time I look back

I turn into a statue

But I can't be mad

At my decisions

That I made for you

Forged

Like a signature

We're never gonna be the same or similar

After the volcano dies



We can come back

Try to be tourists

In each other's lives for a day but

(chorus)

You tell me not to hang on

but what did you expect me to do?

I made a religion, I made a religion

Out of loving you

And every time I look back

I turn into a statue

But I can't be mad

At my decisions that I made for you

Oh what did you expect me to do

What did you expect me to do

Coker

Joseph Coker is an A.D.D. renaissance man based in Charleston. He is a comedian, a songwriter, the host of The Joseph Coker Podcast on iTunes, and a kids Jiu Jitsu coach.