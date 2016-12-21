December 21, 2016 Arts+Movies » Features

Pompeii 

The Lit Issue

By

Our love
Was built on
An indian burial ground
Cursed, cursed
From the start
Ghosts walking through the walls
In your heart

(chorus)
You tell me not to hang on
but what did you expect me to do?
I made a religion, I made a religion
Out of loving you
And every time I look back
I turn into a statue
But I can't be mad
At my decisions
That I made for you

Forged
Like a signature
We're never gonna be the same or similar
After the volcano dies

We can come back
Try to be tourists
In each other's lives for a day but

(chorus)
You tell me not to hang on
but what did you expect me to do?
I made a religion, I made a religion
Out of loving you
And every time I look back
I turn into a statue
But I can't be mad
At my decisions that I made for you

Oh what did you expect me to do
What did you expect me to do

click to enlarge Coker - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Coker

Joseph Coker is an A.D.D. renaissance man based in Charleston. He is a comedian, a songwriter, the host of The Joseph Coker Podcast on iTunes, and a kids Jiu Jitsu coach.

