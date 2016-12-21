Our love
Was built on
An indian burial ground
Cursed, cursed
From the start
Ghosts walking through the walls
In your heart
(chorus)
You tell me not to hang on
but what did you expect me to do?
I made a religion, I made a religion
Out of loving you
And every time I look back
I turn into a statue
But I can't be mad
At my decisions
That I made for you
Forged
Like a signature
We're never gonna be the same or similar
After the volcano dies
We can come back
Try to be tourists
In each other's lives for a day but
(chorus)
You tell me not to hang on
but what did you expect me to do?
I made a religion, I made a religion
Out of loving you
And every time I look back
I turn into a statue
But I can't be mad
At my decisions that I made for you
Oh what did you expect me to do
What did you expect me to do
Joseph Coker is an A.D.D. renaissance man based in Charleston. He is a comedian, a songwriter, the host of The Joseph Coker Podcast on iTunes, and a kids Jiu Jitsu coach.