PHOTOS: Band of Horses at North Charleston PAC 10/19/16
Band of Horses played their first Charleston-area show in years last night at the North Charleston PAC with some proceeds going to the Trident United Way's Hurricane Matthew relief efforts. The band is touring in support of their new album, "Why Are You OK." Opening act: The Shelters.
By Jonathon Stout | 12 Images
Taking the stage, Ben Bridwell announces Hurricane Mathew Relief effort w/ Trident United Way
Bridwell during "On My Way Back Home"
Tyler Ramsey during "On My Way Back Home"
Bassist Bill Reynolds on "Great Salt Lake"
Bridwell during "Cigarettes, Wedding Bands" from Cease to Begin
Bridwell during "Cigarettes, Wedding Bands"
Most of the members of Band of Horses have moved to Charleston permanently when not on tour.
Creighton Barrett during "The Great Salt Lake"
BOH pledged some proceeds from merch at the Oct 19 show to go toward Hurricane Matthew relief
BOH is currently traveling promoting "Why Are You OK" ahead of a European tour
Taking the stage, Ben Bridwell announces Hurricane Mathew Relief effort w/ Trident United Way