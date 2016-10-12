October 12, 2016 Food+Drink » SWIG Bar Guide

Paul Yellin's Cane Rhum Bar is home to a club 

Rummy Rum Rum

By
click to enlarge Take a seat and then take a swill (or two) at Cane Rhum Bar's new rum club

Jonathan Boncek

Take a seat and then take a swill (or two) at Cane Rhum Bar's new rum club

Latest in SWIG Bar Guide

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS