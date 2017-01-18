McQueen is quirky in all the best ways 

Jesse "McQueen" Adams stays away from the topic of Donald Trump — because what can one say about the Donald that hasn't been said before? Instead, Adams sticks with what he knows, which is a weird, wacky, and wonderful multimedia performance that has him singing and making sounds, accompanied by music and self-made videos.

"I'm just a weirdo," says Adams. He credits his childhood with his creative inclinations: his mom took him to a Journey concert when he was two. "I'm big on sound," he says. He's always writing and making up voices in his head, but now he's taken his musical leanings one step further. You heard it hear first, Charleston, McQueen is coming out with his very own album, which he has been working on for months now with the help of a Moog Synthesizer — a synthesizer that doesn't create "synthetic" or fake sounds, but organic and rich ones.

McQueen has been busy in general lately, learning how to make smoothies, and going to movies, where he may or may not get inspiration for his performances. And in case you were wondering, yes, McQueen has created his own cartoon: It's called Freezer Burn and is truly inexplicable. Search for it on Vimeo to see for yourself.

If you're trying to meet up with McQueen in Charleston, just look for him on King Street, perusing shoe stores. "I always buy sneakers when I'm in Charleston," he says. He could neither confirm nor deny if he would be joined by his favorite pet, Roland, but sadly, we think Roland won't be making the trip. He is a buffalo, after all.