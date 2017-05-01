Did ya know that May is National Bike Month? Charleston Moves, a local nonprofit that advocates for bikers and pedestrians in the city, hosts a month of events celebrating all things bike-related. From Gear Up! Giving Week
(which runs today through May 5) to Bike to Work Day to the Charleston Bike Share Launch, there's a lil somethin' for every cyclist in town. We've highlighted our fave events here.
May 2, Bike Month CHS Kickoff Ride and Party
Taco Boy hosts a kickoff party tomorrow. Meet at the downtown location at 6 p.m., take part in a neighborhood ride, and come back for drinks and snacks. Best part: there will be free chips, salsa, and guacamole.
May 6, Kentucky Derby Party
It's two celebrations at once this Saturday at Bay Street Biergarten.
From 5-9 p.m. party at Bay Street with the usual live music, drinks, games, and best hat prizes. In addition to Derby fun, there will be a New Belgium Slow Ride competition (where the rider who finishes last receives a one night stay in Asheville and a new Belgium Brewery tour). There will also be a raffle benefitting Charleston Moves.
May 7, Kids Bike the Park
Starting at 10 a.m. in Hampton Park kiddos can partake
in a bike obstacle course, race course, crafting station, and art activities. Participating community partners include D'Allesandro's Pizza, Trek Bicycle Store of Charleston, Palmetto Wheelworks, Artist & Craftsman, and more.
May 17, Ride of Silence
The Ride of Silence is a national movement in memory of those who have passed away from cycling accidents. Gather at Palmetto Brewing
at 6 p.m. and start the ride at 6:30 p.m. Return to the brewery for beer specials, Dashi food truck, and live music by Outlaw Songwriters Society.
May 19, Bike to Work Day
Join others in biking to work
, starting at the Half-Moon outfitters in West Ashley and continuing over the Legare Bridge into downtown. There will be free coffee and breakfast in the parking lot at 7:30 a.m. and the police-escorted commute starts at 8:30 a.m.
May 30, Charleston Bike Share Launch
Celebrate the launch of the first city-wide Bike Share program
at MUSC Urban Farm from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., which includes a ribbon-cutting and speeches from Mayor Tecklenburg, MUSC's CEO Dr. Pat Cawley, and Sean Flood, the CEO of Gotcha Media Holdings, LLC. When you sign up for the bike share you get a free shirt, helmet, and water bottle.