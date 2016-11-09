November 09, 2016 Music+Clubs » Features

Matadero's debut EP creates a dark, seductive noise with no guitars 

Low-End Theory

By
click to enlarge Matadero's #TinyDeskContest entry was featured on NPR's blog in March

Provided

Matadero's #TinyDeskContest entry was featured on NPR's blog in March

Matadero (CD release show)

w/ ET Anderson and Elim Bolt
Sat. Nov. 12
9 p.m.
$8
The Royal American
Downtown
theroyalamerican.com

Latest in Features

  • 2016 City Paper Music Awards

    Charleston's Favorite Musicians

  • Singer-Songwriter of the Year: Hunter Park (She Returns from War)

    Hunter Park, the singer-songwriter who performs and records under the name She Returns From War, writes from the heart.

  • Metal Band of the Year: Godwin Falcon

    Brutal is as brutal does. With songs like "Pink Sock" (check Urban Dictionary), "Whore Butt" (again with the Urban Dictionary), and "Headcrusher" (self-explanatory) in tow, Godwin Falcon has returned to reign over the CPMAs with an iron fist firmly wrapped around a cold Twisted Tea.

  • Hip-Hop Act of the Year: Little Stranger

    On their debut album Buddha the Beast Little Stranger uses hip-hop beats as a foundation for a kaleidoscopic array of sounds. Channeling everyone from the Gorillaz to Beck to the Beta Band, the duo, John and Kevin Shields, layers disembodied vocal samples, laid-back synth pop, Coldplay-style wide-screen grandeur, and, yes, the occasional blast of swaggering rap over tight, funky beats.

  • Drummer of the Year: Quentin Ravenel

    It isn't just that Quentin Ravenel can play drums like he has six arms. It's that while he's pulling off a dizzying series of fills, beats, and rhythms, he's also singing. As the leader and focal point of his group, Quentin Ravenel & Friends, he can go from a soulful falsetto to a gospel shout, all while striking his drums, cymbals, and programmed pads with relish and precision.
  • More »

At first, it might seem a bit surprising to hear that Charleston's Matadero are just now getting around to releasing their first EP. Hell, even frontwoman Lindsay Holler thinks it took too much time. "It's long overdue," she says. "We've been together for five years, which is an eternity in the band kingdom. Everybody's pretty busy, though. We all have other things that we're doing. So it makes scheduling a little tricky."

"Busy" is an understatement. The band, Holler, bassist George Baerreis, keyboardist Sam Sfirri, and drummer Ron Wiltrout are among the most active musicians on the local scene. Holler has been serving as both performer and co-organizer of the popular "Women &..." concert series at the Charleston Music Hall, Baerreis and Wiltrout have appeared on various stages and sessions, including Conor Donohue's most recent album, Cayenne, and Sfirri has spent the last two years going to school in Canada.

"We don't play as much as we'd like to," Holler says. "We tried a couple of people out while Sam was gone to keep things going, but he brings something so unique to what we do that it never worked out. So we would just play when he was home. And then when he finished school and moved back last year, that's when we really decided to make it happen."

The self-titled EP they created at the Jam Room in Columbia is a fierce cauldron of pulsing rhythms, swirling, old-school keyboards, and Holler's haunted, jagged-edge wail, which hits like a perfect storm of Siouxsie Sioux and PJ Harvey. Their music is a feverish, pitch-dark maelstrom that's heavy on Baerreis' massive low-end growl and Sfirri's dirge-tastic keyboards.

"I don't feel like you miss a guitar, even though it does have such a prevalent place in rock music," Holler says. "But George's bass sound is so enormous, it really does take up a lot of space. The top priority for all of us is to find our place in the song. And it's really beautiful, the complementary aspect of the bass and the keys in the arrangements. Sam is very generous with space, and thoughtful and tasteful about what he plays. It can be a struggle when we're writing something new to figure out how we can make it ours, but the more we play together, the more we know what our sound is."

It's a sound that, despite the layers of keyboards and bass, works best when the band records live, which is what they were able to do at the Jam Room. "I couldn't imagine recording a Matadero album track by track," she says. "That would be tough. But the studio's got a good vibe. It's quirky and there's a lot of space, and the gear is great there. They were easy to work with, but they paid attention. If there were things they felt we needed to change, they weren't shy about saying it, which was great. I want someone to listen and give me some checks and balances."

The songs allow Holler to work through a range of highs and lows on the EP, to the extent that she often seems like a tortured torch singer purging her emotions into the microphone. "My background is actually in jazz," she says. "That's what I went to college for. But there came a point where I wanted to write songs and I didn't feel like I had the vocabulary in jazz to write a song, so my style evolved — but vocally, that's still my home base. There's still that kind of foundation that bleeds over."

Tags: ,

Related Events

  • Matadero w/ ET Anderson and Elim Bolt @ The Royal American

    • Sat., Nov. 12 $8

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS