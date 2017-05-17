May 17, 2017 Music+Clubs » Features

Local alt hip-hop duo shake off the frills on new EP 

Definitively Little Stranger

By
click to enlarge John and Kevin Shields are still not at all related

Jonathan Boncek file photo

John and Kevin Shields are still not at all related

Latest in Features

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Little Stranger w/ The White/Bogan Duo and 2 Slices @ The Royal American

    • Fri., May 19 $10

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS