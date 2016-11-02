It's time for Charleston Burger Week 2016 

According to a 2008 Slate article, one of presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's favorite foods was the Olive burger at the former Pickwick in Park Ridge, Ill. An artisanal burger if ever there was one, the six-ounce patty came topped with chopped pimento-stuffed green olives and Dijon mustard. Meanwhile, Clinton's rival Donald Trump prefers Big Macs. That is according to the 'Washington Post' which reported in March that Trump sticks to fast food chains due to what he deems their cleanliness. "One bad hamburger, and you can destroy McDonald's," he told WaPo's Tom Sietsema, which goes to show, burger allegiance is as divergent as this season's presidential election. But good news, it's City Paper's second installment of Burger Week, which means you can go out and vote with your brain then eat with your heart as 60 local restaurants offer burger deals with a portion of proceeds going to Feed the Need. And to really supersize the deal, when you buy a Budweiser with your burger, the beer company will donate an additional 50 cents to the nonprofit that provides meals at area soup kitchens. Burgers and brews supporting the less fortunate? That's a campaign we can all get behind.
In a place like Charleston, where shrimp and grits reign supreme, it can be kind of surprising to hear consistent talk about a hamburger. But such is the case with Chef Josh Keeler's famed burger. The former owner of Two Borough's Larder and now executive chef at 492 developed a cult following in his TBL days for his decadent burger. — Claire Volkman
What do waffle cones, cotton candy, and the modern day hamburger all have in common? If you guessed they're all stalwarts of a healthy diet, you'd be mistaken. — Matt Dobie
It had seemingly been there forever. The faded blue shack at the end of the Market with a painted sign that claimed "This Is Your Place." Curious but, as a new Charleston resident, intimidated by its nondescript facade, I didn't go inside until after the City Paper's very first Best of Charleston in March of 1998, when Your Place swept the Best Burger category handily. — Stephanie Barna
My theory is, you have to care about burgers way more than any human actually should to create the perfect burger. To truly understand the perfect burger you have to eat them often, good ones and bad ones. Burgers are a very personal thing; it will only be the perfect burger to you. — Sean Brock
A look at prices, most common burger choices, and what you can expect from Charleston's favorite burgers. — Geoff Yost