October 12, 2016 Food+Drink » SWIG Bar Guide

Holy City Spirits offers a drink with sweet heat 

Sugar and Spice

By
click to enlarge Trevor Cangelosi, Keith Haselden, and Michael Dussel of Holy City Spirits

Jonathan Boncek

Trevor Cangelosi, Keith Haselden, and Michael Dussel of Holy City Spirits

Latest in SWIG Bar Guide

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS